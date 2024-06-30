Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine





The Israeli army intensified its fighting in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip and announced on Sunday morning that the fighting in the sector continues. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu settled the ongoing debate in Israel about ending the fighting in Rafah and shifting the army's focus to the north.



Ahead of his participation in a session to assess developments in the south, Netanyahu opened his weekly government session by insisting on the strategy of intensifying the fighting to pressure Hamas and secure the release of hostages.



Netanyahu's position contradicts efforts to reduce the fighting in the south, advance a hostage exchange deal, and prevent an escalation in the north. Politicians and military officials have warned of the repercussions of this stance on various issues related to the Al-Aqsa Flood war, particularly the hostage exchange deal.



On the northern front, the current victory Netanyahu seeks in this volatile region is to return residents to the north. However, the displaced residents, those remaining, alongside mayors, military, and security officials, believe that the government's policy towards Gaza will not bring calm to the north. Their concerns have increased due to Iran's threats against Israel should it decide to wage war on Lebanon, bringing this issue back to the forefront of the Israeli agenda.



While Israeli threats against Hezbollah continue from Israeli ministers, US efforts to calm the situation on the northern front persist. It has been announced in Israel that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Israel and Lebanon soon as part of these efforts to seek a diplomatic resolution.



