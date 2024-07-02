Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-02 | 12:50
High views
Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon
Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

The Israeli military leadership, in collaboration with security agencies, is preparing a detailed plan for the third phase of combat in Gaza. This plan focuses on replacing the intensity of the battles with targeted operations.

The plan will soon be discussed by the Security Cabinet, following the political leadership's directive to the military to conclude the current phase of fighting by the end of this month.

According to observers, this plan may face new obstacles, especially with the announcement by the Prime Minister and other political and security leaders about the current efforts to establish military governance in the Gaza Strip. Israeli reports indicate that the army will maintain a presence in the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim passage, effectively separating the northern areas of Gaza from the southern areas.

Amid the developments in Gaza, the northern front continues to concern Israelis as tensions escalate. The army has unveiled a plan for potential warfare with Lebanon, focusing on three main axes:

1. Targeting ballistic and precision missile stockpiles, ground-to-air missile systems, drone storage facilities, runways, and naval infrastructure to prevent airstrikes and attacks.

2. Attacking rocket and drone launch sites, long- and medium-range missile depots, ammunition warehouses, headquarters, camps, and command and control centers in southern Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and other areas.

3. In southern Lebanon, the army is training for strikes on short- and long-range missiles and anti-tank weapons, as well as Hezbollah sites and hideouts of the Radwan Force, in an effort to prevent them from launching raids inside Israel.

Despite the plan and training, security officials continue to caution against any decision regarding Lebanon before exhausting diplomatic efforts. This warning comes alongside the US administration's refusal to supply Israel with fifteen Apache helicopters, which are considered essential for continuing the combat in Gaza and potentially in Lebanon.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Gaza

Lebanon

Palestine

