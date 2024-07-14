News
Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14 | 12:45
Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution
A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Between Turkey, Iraq, and Syria, there are numerous issues that the three countries are striving to resolve with positive outcomes.
After a period of Syrian silence regarding the leaks about the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry issued its first statement, outlining its conditions for restoring relations.
The primary condition is the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Syria, the cessation of any military interventions in Syrian territory, and the restoration of control over areas occupied by Turkey.
Ankara, in turn, has its own demands for the negotiations. It seeks to ensure that Syrian territory is not used by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), and to repatriate Syrian refugees residing in Turkey to safe areas within Syria.
Moscow, along with Baghdad, is playing the role of the main mediator in these negotiations. The relationship between Baghdad and Ankara has not been smooth but is witnessing notable improvement. The first sign of this is Turkey’s announcement of the end of its military operation known as “Operation Claw-Sword” in northern Iraq.
This campaign, which began last April, targeted positions of the PKK, which Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization, after increased cross-border attacks by the Kurdish party targeting Turkish forces and civilians in southeastern Turkey.
Naturally, Baghdad expressed reservations about the violation of its sovereignty during the Turkish military operation and called for respect for international borders and the enhancement of security cooperation through other means. With the end of this operation, one obstacle to the relationship between Baghdad and Ankara is removed.
These developments may hold new opportunities to enhance security and stability in the region, but they also require diligent diplomatic efforts to ensure the achievement of the desired objectives.
News Bulletin Reports
Turkey
Iraq
Syria
