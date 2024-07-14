Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Between Turkey, Iraq, and Syria, there are numerous issues that the three countries are striving to resolve with positive outcomes.
 
After a period of Syrian silence regarding the leaks about the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry issued its first statement, outlining its conditions for restoring relations. 
 
The primary condition is the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Syria, the cessation of any military interventions in Syrian territory, and the restoration of control over areas occupied by Turkey.
 
Ankara, in turn, has its own demands for the negotiations. It seeks to ensure that Syrian territory is not used by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), and to repatriate Syrian refugees residing in Turkey to safe areas within Syria.
 
Moscow, along with Baghdad, is playing the role of the main mediator in these negotiations. The relationship between Baghdad and Ankara has not been smooth but is witnessing notable improvement. The first sign of this is Turkey’s announcement of the end of its military operation known as “Operation Claw-Sword” in northern Iraq.

This campaign, which began last April, targeted positions of the PKK, which Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization, after increased cross-border attacks by the Kurdish party targeting Turkish forces and civilians in southeastern Turkey. 

Naturally, Baghdad expressed reservations about the violation of its sovereignty during the Turkish military operation and called for respect for international borders and the enhancement of security cooperation through other means. With the end of this operation, one obstacle to the relationship between Baghdad and Ankara is removed.

These developments may hold new opportunities to enhance security and stability in the region, but they also require diligent diplomatic efforts to ensure the achievement of the desired objectives.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Turkey

Iraq

Syria

LBCI Next
Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-10

Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-13

Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-07

Erdogan says may invite Syria's Assad to Turkey 'at any moment'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13

Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56

Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-05

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-08

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
World News
06:59

Kremlin denounces violence in politics after Trump assassination attempt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
02:00

FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14

Lebanon condemns Israel's attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
World News
00:09

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
World News
00:04

FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

MP Hankach to LBCI: Jihad Azour remains opposition candidate against Frangieh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:17

Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56

Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More