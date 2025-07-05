South Korea's presidential security advisor plans to visit Washington during July 6-8, his office said on Saturday.



Wi Sung-lac, President Lee Jae Myung's national security adviser, plans to "have in-depth discussions about all the pending issues between South Korea and the United States," the office said in a statement.



His visit comes as South Korea may seek an extension of the freeze on U.S. tariffs that is set to expire within days.



South Korea's trade minister Yeo Han-koo on Friday flew to Washington for meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other senior officials.



