News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yoga
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Amid the ongoing conflict on the Lebanese-Israeli border and discussions of a long-term settlement in South Lebanon under Resolution 1701, the mandate for international forces south of the Litani River will be renewed for one year starting from August 31.
According to information available to the Lebanese side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received verbal assurances from both the US and French sides that no changes will be made to last year's renewal text adopted by the Security Council. This renewal, which had received the approval of 13 Security Council members while China and Russia abstained from voting, will be utilized again this year.
The renewal of the international forces’ mandate is not expected to proceed quietly. US, French, and British positions will demand that the Lebanese government grant UNIFIL the freedom of movement stipulated in the previous renewal resolution.
This will require a clear political decision from the Lebanese government as part of the anticipated settlement in the south of the Litani, ensuring the prevention of attacks on UNIFIL units and personnel in coordination with the Lebanese army.
Washington sources emphasize that the Lebanese army must fully implement Resolution 1701. Lebanon, according to these sources, will benefit from the settlement by addressing Israeli violations and resolving disputes over reservations along the Blue Line, excluding the Shebaa Farms and the Kfarchouba Hills.
The sources indicated that adjustments to UNIFIL's mandate might be proposed in the future, coinciding with the announcement of a ceasefire and the implementation of settlement terms in the south, should an agreement be reached and require a Security Council decision. However, determining these adjustments is currently not possible due to the ongoing conflict and Hezbollah's refusal to discuss the settlement at this stage.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
UNIFIL
Lebanon
Israel
Conflict
Next
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
J.D. Vance: From Humble Beginnings to Trump’s Running Mate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-16
Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-16
Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
J.D. Vance: From Humble Beginnings to Trump’s Running Mate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
J.D. Vance: From Humble Beginnings to Trump’s Running Mate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
Trump's miraculous return: From assassination attempt to Republican National Convention
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
Lebanon News
03:58
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
0
World News
2024-05-22
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
World News
2024-05-22
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
05:42
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
Lebanon News
05:42
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
0
Sports News
2024-06-03
Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer
Sports News
2024-06-03
Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:58
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
Lebanon News
03:58
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
2
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:46
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests
Lebanon News
05:46
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests
4
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism
5
Lebanon News
10:11
No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says
Lebanon News
10:11
No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says
6
Middle East News
01:07
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
Middle East News
01:07
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
7
Lebanon News
05:42
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
Lebanon News
05:42
Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More