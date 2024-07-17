Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17 | 12:45
High views
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Amid the ongoing conflict on the Lebanese-Israeli border and discussions of a long-term settlement in South Lebanon under Resolution 1701, the mandate for international forces south of the Litani River will be renewed for one year starting from August 31.

According to information available to the Lebanese side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received verbal assurances from both the US and French sides that no changes will be made to last year's renewal text adopted by the Security Council. This renewal, which had received the approval of 13 Security Council members while China and Russia abstained from voting, will be utilized again this year.

The renewal of the international forces’ mandate is not expected to proceed quietly. US, French, and British positions will demand that the Lebanese government grant UNIFIL the freedom of movement stipulated in the previous renewal resolution. 

This will require a clear political decision from the Lebanese government as part of the anticipated settlement in the south of the Litani, ensuring the prevention of attacks on UNIFIL units and personnel in coordination with the Lebanese army. 

Washington sources emphasize that the Lebanese army must fully implement Resolution 1701. Lebanon, according to these sources, will benefit from the settlement by addressing Israeli violations and resolving disputes over reservations along the Blue Line, excluding the Shebaa Farms and the Kfarchouba Hills.

The sources indicated that adjustments to UNIFIL's mandate might be proposed in the future, coinciding with the announcement of a ceasefire and the implementation of settlement terms in the south, should an agreement be reached and require a Security Council decision. However, determining these adjustments is currently not possible due to the ongoing conflict and Hezbollah's refusal to discuss the settlement at this stage.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Israel

Conflict

