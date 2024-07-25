Netanyahu’s Capitol Showdown: Applause Inside, Protests Outside

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25 | 12:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netanyahu’s Capitol Showdown: Applause Inside, Protests Outside
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Netanyahu’s Capitol Showdown: Applause Inside, Protests Outside

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

The Capitol area was boiling with protests rejecting Netanyahu’s visit, his speech, and the war on Gaza. 
Inside the Capitol walls, however, there was a warm reception.
With applause every 40 seconds on average, Benjamin Netanyahu broke the record for the most applause any state leader has received during a speech in Congress. The members of Congress applauded 81 times during the 52-minute speech.

Most of those applauding were Republicans who attended the session, while 81 Democratic members boycotted it. Even those who broke their decision to boycott, like Representative Rashida Tlaib, attended.

Regarding the speech itself, Netanyahu described his army’s war on Gaza as a "struggle between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life." “Who sanctifies life” insisted on continuing the war and spoke about his vision for the aftermath.

For the US audience, he thanked Biden for what he provided to Israel during the war and praised Trump’s efforts in normalizing relations between Tel Aviv and some Arab capitals.

In reaction to the speech, the opinions of Republicans did not differ much from those of the Israeli right wing. Both parties welcomed the Israeli Prime Minister’s harsh speech, while several Democratic representatives continued to attack Netanyahu.

As for the Israeli opposition and the families of the hostages held by Hamas, they were disappointed by his disregard for the hostage exchange deal. Palestinian factions, meanwhile, felt that the speech further stalled the negotiation process.

News Bulletin Reports

Capitol

Netanyahu

Congress

Protests

Israel

War

Gaza

Palestine

Hamas

LBCI Next
Biden to Adopt Tougher Stance in Critical Meeting with Netanyahu
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-07

Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Netanyahu's Postponement of Qatar Delegation Sparks Outrage in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Biden to Adopt Tougher Stance in Critical Meeting with Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-24

Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-23

Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,568 Palestinians killed and 77,765 injured since October 7

LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

RSF agree with UN to facilitate entry of aid into areas under their control

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:04

Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

LBCI
World News
06:32

Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:42

Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:05

Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza

LBCI
World News
00:10

Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices' in Oval Office speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More