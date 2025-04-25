WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'

The World Health Organization chief warned Friday that medical supplies were running out in Gaza, insisting that Israel's aid blockade of the war-torn Palestinian territory "must end."



After the World Food Programme said that its stocks had depleted in Gaza, where Israel has blocked all aid for more than seven weeks, WHO chief Tedros Adhonom Ghebreyesus warned on X that "the situation is the same with medical supplies. They are running out," insisting: "This aid blockade must end. Lives depend on it."



AFP