Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh

08-04-2025 | 09:47

0min


A Lebanese judge published a new court decision in the charges against former central bank chief Riad Salameh for embezzlement of public funds, according to a copy of the decision seen by Reuters on Tuesday, paving the way for an indictment.

Judge Bilal Halawi published a "presumptive decision" concluding that Salameh, who served as central bank governor for 30 years before his term ended in disgrace in July 2023, had engaged in "illicit enrichment" by knowingly transferring funds from the central bank to private accounts.

Salameh's media office said the decision was the result of a "hastily prepared file" and was "marred by numerous and blatant legal flaws." The ex-governor, who was detained in September and remains in custody, has denied all wrongdoing. He did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Tuesday.


Reuters
 

