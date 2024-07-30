News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Regional stability at stake: Avoiding full-scale war as Hezbollah prepares inevitable response to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Regional stability at stake: Avoiding full-scale war as Hezbollah prepares inevitable response to Israel
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the past 48 hours, intensive communications have shaped the expectation of an inevitable yet calibrated Israeli strike that avoids escalating into a full-blown war in Lebanon and the region.
However, the outcome remains contingent on the nature, scope, and aftermath of this strike, as well as Hezbollah's response.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin supported Israel's right to retaliate, expressing doubt that such actions would inevitably lead to war between Israel and Hezbollah.
The United States seems to be working to facilitate a calculated Israeli response to the incident in Majdal Shams, one that can be quickly contained and prevent the escalation into a broader regional conflict.
Hezbollah has stated that any retaliation to an expected Israeli strike is inevitable, with its forces on high alert.
Yet, the nature of Hezbollah's retaliation will be determined by its leadership, based on the scale of Israeli action and the resulting threats.
Despite receiving requests from Lebanese officials to refrain from responding, Hezbollah has firmly rejected these pleas, emphasizing its unwillingness to establish new rules of engagement.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has received numerous Arab and international calls urging Lebanon to ask Hezbollah to exercise restraint. In response, Bou Habib has called on these nations to pressure the Netanyahu government, warning that any risky moves could trigger a regional war that neither Lebanon nor Hezbollah desires.
Western officials have assured Bou Habib that the anticipated Israeli strike will be limited, sparing Beirut, the southern suburbs, the airport, and major urban centers.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized Israel's professed concern for Arab casualties in an occupied Arab region while relentlessly waging war on Palestinians. He emphasized that Israeli threats of widespread war will not deter the Lebanese from defending their land by all means permitted under international law.
Mikati expressed gratitude to Arab and foreign nations for their efforts to halt Israeli aggression and urged the public to dismiss rumors aimed at instilling fear, describing Israel's psychological warfare as a tactic to undermine Lebanese morale.
Lebanese political sources acknowledge Israel's determination to strike despite efforts to contain the situation. They question Tel Aviv's refusal to allow an international investigation into the Majdal Shams rocket incident by the UNDOF forces in the Golan Heights.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Regional
Stability
War
Hezbollah
Response
Israel
Next
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
0
Middle East News
2024-07-02
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
2024-07-02
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
0
Lebanon News
14:28
White House: US does not see inevitable war between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:28
White House: US does not see inevitable war between Hezbollah and Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:38
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
15:38
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
0
Middle East News
2024-05-06
IAEA chief arrives in Iran
Middle East News
2024-05-06
IAEA chief arrives in Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
3
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
5
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
6
Lebanon News
08:34
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
Lebanon News
08:34
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
7
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More