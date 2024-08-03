Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03 | 13:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

“Who reaches Fouad Shokor reaches Nasrallah.” With these words, former head of Israeli military intelligence Amos Yadlin tried to reassure Israeli citizens on Saturday morning, in an interview with the Army Radio, amid a prevailing state of panic, anxiety, fear, and even chaos.

Simultaneously, home front rescue drills continued, and Israel reached peak preparedness across various levels, including coordination with the regional alliance.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant communicated with his British counterpart and the British Army Chief of Staff to ensure air defense against multi-front attacks. He also intensified coordination with Washington and other countries in the region, while Israel still considers the northern front to be the biggest and most dangerous challenge.

As part of preparing for various scenarios, security agencies introduced new defense systems, and the Navy tested the Safe Lightning system, via a Sa'ar ship, to counter medium and long-range missiles included in Israel's scenarios for targeting different areas.

Meanwhile, the army canceled soldiers' leaves, called up the reserves, and faced issues in recruiting them, protesting the continuation of the war and the exhaustion felt by thousands of soldiers, as the war nears the end of its tenth month. This led the Chief of Staff to meet with reserve soldiers and prepare them for the possibility of the war expanding.

At the peak of preparations for a potential multi-front attack, Israel intensified its fighting in Gaza, believing that pressure there would contribute to advancing a hostage exchange deal.

Its negotiating delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, headed to Cairo in an attempt to reach understandings on the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing that would be acceptable to Hamas, hoping to soon return to a deal that would prevent escalation into a full-scale war.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Gaza

Lebanon

Palestine

Nasrallah

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:57

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-10

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More