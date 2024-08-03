News
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03 | 13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
“Who reaches Fouad Shokor reaches Nasrallah.” With these words, former head of Israeli military intelligence Amos Yadlin tried to reassure Israeli citizens on Saturday morning, in an interview with the Army Radio, amid a prevailing state of panic, anxiety, fear, and even chaos.
Simultaneously, home front rescue drills continued, and Israel reached peak preparedness across various levels, including coordination with the regional alliance.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant communicated with his British counterpart and the British Army Chief of Staff to ensure air defense against multi-front attacks. He also intensified coordination with Washington and other countries in the region, while Israel still considers the northern front to be the biggest and most dangerous challenge.
As part of preparing for various scenarios, security agencies introduced new defense systems, and the Navy tested the Safe Lightning system, via a Sa'ar ship, to counter medium and long-range missiles included in Israel's scenarios for targeting different areas.
Meanwhile, the army canceled soldiers' leaves, called up the reserves, and faced issues in recruiting them, protesting the continuation of the war and the exhaustion felt by thousands of soldiers, as the war nears the end of its tenth month. This led the Chief of Staff to meet with reserve soldiers and prepare them for the possibility of the war expanding.
At the peak of preparations for a potential multi-front attack, Israel intensified its fighting in Gaza, believing that pressure there would contribute to advancing a hostage exchange deal.
Its negotiating delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, headed to Cairo in an attempt to reach understandings on the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing that would be acceptable to Hamas, hoping to soon return to a deal that would prevent escalation into a full-scale war.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Gaza
Lebanon
Palestine
Nasrallah
Hezbollah
Next
The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
Previous
