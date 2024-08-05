News
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-05 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As US Central Command Chief General Michael Kurilla arrived in Israel, Tel Aviv reached a peak in coordination with the Americans to form a regional alliance to counter a potential Iranian attack.
The heightened cooperation comes amid concerns that the US may struggle to rally all the countries that previously helped counter Iranian drones and missiles last April, including Jordan.
By late Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by political officials and heads of security and military agencies, discussed strategies for addressing a potential response expected from five fronts simultaneously. The consensus was to prepare for a broad Israeli counterattack, even if it meant plunging the region into a wider war.
Preparation scenarios include areas from Haifa in the north, including the city's bay and Mount Carmel, to Hadera with its central electricity grid, Tel Aviv, and the south, where military bases and the Dimona nuclear reactor are located. Significant efforts are being made to ensure readiness for potential attacks on gas fields.
The calculations of Israelis suggest that an attack from Iran may differ from the April assault, possibly involving drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and other precision-guided weapons with delivery times of less than 20 minutes, compared to hours as seen in the previous strike.
According to security sources, Tel Aviv will be able to alert residents and prepare defense systems in coordination with the US. These preparations coincided with relief in Israel following Iranian statements indicating Tehran's reluctance to escalate into a regional war.
While Israelis continued their threats and preparations for any potential attack, sirens sounded across northern and southern towns, signaling scenarios that could result in high casualties. This raised fears among residents and prompted the army and other officials to provide reassurances.
The Shin Bet and other relevant agencies have secured an underground bunker for Netanyahu and several key political and military officials. This facility is equipped with comprehensive war management and coordination tools, connected by a tunnel to various command centers, and is fortified against all types of weaponry.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Israeli
Coordination
Defense
Preparations
Iranian
Attack
