News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the wake of multiple airlines suspending flights to and from Beirut, many Lebanese travelers have been stranded abroad for days.
Meanwhile, those in Lebanon are struggling to secure flights to return to their jobs overseas, and many others, fearing the situation, have decided to move up their travel plans.
This is the prevailing situation, with widespread anxiety among the population.
What is the reality of the situation? Is there truly a cause for concern?
More than 12 international airlines have canceled their flights to Lebanon, reducing the number of incoming flights from 90 to around 77 in recent days.
However, alternatives are always being arranged through the airlines that are still operational, though the process takes time.
For instance, Middle East Airlines (MEA) has kept all its flights operational with some adjustments. The numbers illustrate that in the first four days of August, MEA had 48,100 available seats, compared to 47,500 in the same period last year, showing that the capacity remains nearly the same.
Furthermore, MEA is attempting to compensate for the gap left by other airlines by scheduling additional flights starting August 1, according to its capabilities and the destinations it covers.
Seats are available but are hard to come by and take time to secure. Many citizens are also complaining about high ticket prices, especially since there is a rush to reschedule flights earlier.
Amid this wave of departures, there are still those who have decided to come to Lebanon despite everything, as evidenced by the busy arrival hall at Rafic Hariri International Airport.
Ultimately, all of this is happening during what was supposed to be one of the strongest summer seasons.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Airline
Cancellations
Travel
Chaos
Lebanon
Reality
Situation
Next
Anticipating Iran's Response: Regional Reactions and Diplomatic Moves
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Chinese Embassy in Beirut urges caution for travelers to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Chinese Embassy in Beirut urges caution for travelers to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-13
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Lebanon News
2024-07-13
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-22
Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns
Lebanon News
2024-06-22
Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Monday, August 5, 2024: A Black Day for Global Stock Markets
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Monday, August 5, 2024: A Black Day for Global Stock Markets
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Combating Rumors: Ministry of Energy and Health Reassure Citizens Amidst False Reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Combating Rumors: Ministry of Energy and Health Reassure Citizens Amidst False Reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
0
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
2
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
5
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
6
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
7
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
8
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More