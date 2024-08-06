Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the wake of multiple airlines suspending flights to and from Beirut, many Lebanese travelers have been stranded abroad for days.



Meanwhile, those in Lebanon are struggling to secure flights to return to their jobs overseas, and many others, fearing the situation, have decided to move up their travel plans.



This is the prevailing situation, with widespread anxiety among the population.



What is the reality of the situation? Is there truly a cause for concern?



More than 12 international airlines have canceled their flights to Lebanon, reducing the number of incoming flights from 90 to around 77 in recent days.



However, alternatives are always being arranged through the airlines that are still operational, though the process takes time.



For instance, Middle East Airlines (MEA) has kept all its flights operational with some adjustments. The numbers illustrate that in the first four days of August, MEA had 48,100 available seats, compared to 47,500 in the same period last year, showing that the capacity remains nearly the same.



Furthermore, MEA is attempting to compensate for the gap left by other airlines by scheduling additional flights starting August 1, according to its capabilities and the destinations it covers.



Seats are available but are hard to come by and take time to secure. Many citizens are also complaining about high ticket prices, especially since there is a rush to reschedule flights earlier.



Amid this wave of departures, there are still those who have decided to come to Lebanon despite everything, as evidenced by the busy arrival hall at Rafic Hariri International Airport.



Ultimately, all of this is happening during what was supposed to be one of the strongest summer seasons.