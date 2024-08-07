Kamala Harris’s Strategic Choice: Why Tim Walz Was Selected as Her Running Mate

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



When Kamala Harris decided to choose Tim Walz as her running mate for the presidential election, she considered many factors. Some of these were personal, while others were directly related to electoral tactics.



The circulated information highlighted that Harris considered Walz to be loyal and trustworthy, meaning she had no concerns that his political ambitions would affect his loyalty to her.



Additionally, his life journey—from a 24-year military career in the National Guard to being a school teacher and sports coach, then a Congressman from a rural Minnesota district, and finally Governor of the state—played a role in his selection, as American voters see someone relatable in him.



Another reason was that Harris, with her darker skin, needed a white man by her side, according to several media outlets, including The Washington Post, to boost her chances against Trump and his running mate.



While Minnesota is not one of the six swing states that will decide the presidential election, it falls within the Midwest region, which includes key swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.



The bet is on Walz’s ability to appeal to middle-class voters in these states, as well as his potential as a Democrat to attract moderate Republicans and independents. Importantly, Walz does not alienate Arab and Muslim voters. Although he condemned the October 7 events, he also emphasized the need for a ceasefire and delivering aid to Palestinians, and he is opposed to the logic of war.



With his nomination, Republicans launched a campaign against him, highlighting his liberal and far-left tendencies. However, it is certain that he will be closely scrutinized in his media and public appearances in the coming period.