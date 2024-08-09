Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The current state of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv paints a stark picture of the impact of threats from Iran and its allies, who vowed strong retaliation against Israeli assassination policies. This has led to a significant reduction in airport activity to its lowest level since October 7



Israel has three civilian airports: Ben Gurion, Haifa, and Ramon in the Negev Desert.



Ben Gurion International Airport is the most significant, handling 90% of Israel's air traffic.



In 2023, Ben Gurion Airport saw approximately 22 million passengers serviced by 140 Israeli and international airlines. Before the recent war, the busiest routes were to Turkey, followed by the United States, Greece, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Germany, and Cyprus.



According to the Israeli Airports Authority, passenger traffic to and from Israel decreased by 71% compared to 2022 during the first three months of the Al-Aqsa Flood war. Due to heightened threats, this figure has surged to nearly 90% in the past two weeks.



Out of around 120 foreign airlines operating in Israel last summer, only about 50 have maintained flights, with recent cancellations reducing this number to just 25. Prominent airlines that suspended or delayed flights include Turkish Airlines, KLM, British Airways, American Airlines, and Delta.



Previously, Israeli airlines operated four daily flights to Cyprus during winter and about ten during summer. This number has recently increased to between 16 and 20 daily flights. Cyprus has become a haven for Israelis and foreign airlines, serving as an alternative hub to Ben Gurion Airport.



The aviation sector in Israel has suffered significant damage, compounded by the near-total halt in tourism.