News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-10 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Ten months have passed since a limited conflict between Hezbollah, one of the region's strongest non-state combat organizations, and the Israeli army, one of the Middle East's most well-equipped and armed military forces.
What if this conflict escalates? What is Hezbollah's current military and operational status?
During the 33-day July 2006 War, Hezbollah showcased significant military surprises on the battlefield.
One of the key elements was the "Kornet" anti-tank missile, which destroyed Israeli "Merkava" tanks in the Khiam plain and Wadi al-Hujeir, proving to be a decisive deterrent in the last two days of the war.
Another notable weapon was the Iranian "Noor" or "C-802" anti-ship missile, which struck the Israeli warship "Saar 5" off the Lebanese coast.
In 2006, Hezbollah's fighting force was estimated to be a few thousand fighters, and their preparation for the unexpected war was brief. At that time, Hezbollah possessed a limited number of Iranian and Russian missiles and unprotected rocket launchers, lacking drone capabilities.
Conversely, the Israeli army held air superiority, immense destructive power, and technological dominance, especially since Hezbollah lacked air defense systems.
Between 2006 and 2024, the landscape has changed.
Hezbollah's combat-ready force has significantly increased, now comprising tens of thousands of well-trained and equipped fighters who have gained extensive battlefield experience in Syria against ISIS. Hezbollah now has eyes on the ground with various surveillance and attack drones that have proven effective in combat.
Hezbollah's arsenal has also expanded, now including Russian and Iranian surface-to-surface missiles, fortified launch sites, and tunnels. Crucially, they possess precision-guided missiles capable of striking across Israel, such as the "Fateh-110" missile, though experts stress the need to test their effectiveness.
In addition to precision missiles, Hezbollah has acquired more advanced anti-ship missiles to counter Israeli warships, boats, and submarines.
The ten months of conflict have revealed that Hezbollah has ground-to-air missiles capable of downing Israeli drones, and it has fired rockets at fighter jets.
Nevertheless, the specifics of their air defense systems, potentially including Russian, Chinese, and Iranian systems, remain unknown.
Despite these advancements, Israel maintains air superiority, greater destructive capacity, and effective air defense systems like the Iron Dome, which can intercept many missiles.
However, Israeli missiles often reach their targets unimpeded. This air dominance is complemented by Israel's significant technological edge and use of artificial intelligence, which, along with security breaches, has created an extensive database about Hezbollah field commanders and carried out precise assassinations.
For 18 years, both Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been preparing for potential extensive warfare. Such a war would test the effectiveness, preparedness, and surprises each side has in store. One such surprise could be the possibility of part of the fighting extending into Israeli settlements.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Decade
Preparation
Military
Capabilities
Hezbollah
Israel
Next
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: Israeli army and Shin Bet targeted a military building used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: Israeli army and Shin Bet targeted a military building used by Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Global pursuit of Palestinian and Hezbollah leaders: Israel's decades-long history of targeted assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Global pursuit of Palestinian and Hezbollah leaders: Israel's decades-long history of targeted assassinations
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation
0
Lebanon News
10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
UK 'appalled' by Gaza school strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
UK 'appalled' by Gaza school strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:46
Hezbollah: The enemy's actions demonstrate its commitment to a genocidal war
Lebanon News
09:46
Hezbollah: The enemy's actions demonstrate its commitment to a genocidal war
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
6
Lebanon News
04:51
Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks
Lebanon News
04:51
Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks
7
Middle East News
00:03
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries
Middle East News
00:03
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries
8
Lebanon News
06:51
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of Gaza school, urges unified international response
Lebanon News
06:51
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of Gaza school, urges unified international response
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More