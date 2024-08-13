News
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13 | 12:53
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
A report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Moscow has for several times offered to host a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on its soil. However, Netanyahu has been the obstacle, while the Palestinian Authority, according to its president, has remained committed to supporting Moscow's ongoing efforts to arrange such a meeting.
Once again, Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to enhance his country's role in the Middle East, specifically in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While he acknowledges the growing influence of the United States, he believes that Russia, to a significant extent, stands in the middle and can act as a fair mediator in contrast to America's clear bias toward Israel.
Russia aims to end American dominance in the Middle East, arguing that historical attempts by the US alone to resolve the Palestinian issue have proven ineffective. Months ago, Russia brought together the Fatah and Hamas movements to bridge their differences, and today, alongside China, it seeks to leverage this role to resolve the Gaza conflict.
The meeting between President Putin and Mahmoud Abbas, originally scheduled for November, was held in Moscow on Tuesday. The main topics included the dire situation in Gaza—both militarily and humanitarianly—opposition to Israel's efforts to displace Gazans, and finding a solution that respects Palestinian rights and outlines Russia's role in this regard.
One of the primary goals of the meeting is to break America's monopoly on negotiations and solutions. Notably, the last meeting between Putin and Abbas took place two years ago at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Kazakhstan.
Abbas, who has expressed the Palestinian Authority's readiness to hold an international peace conference, will travel to Ankara on Wednesday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He will also deliver a significant speech to the world from the Turkish Parliament.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Russia
Israel
Palestine
Middle East
