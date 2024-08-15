Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?

2024-08-15 | 12:30
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?

A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Will a Gaza ceasefire announcement come from Doha?

All eyes are on the Qatari capital, where a meeting is taking place with a delegation from Israel, the US with CIA Director William Burns and President Biden's Middle East advisor Brett McGurk, Egypt represented by Intelligence Chief General Abbas Kamel, and Qatar through Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Hamas is not participating in the Doha meetings, which may last several days, but it will be involved indirectly. It is expected that Qatari and Egyptian mediators will meet with Hamas representatives and present Israeli positions.

During the talks in Doha, mediators, notably from Egypt and Qatar, will work to bridge the gaps between the warring parties to achieve a ceasefire. Hamas is holding on to a proposal presented to it on May 31, which is based on a UN Security Council resolution and a statement from President Joe Biden. It is awaiting a response from Israel via the mediators.

The plan consists of three phases: a comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the release of several Israeli detainees by Hamas, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

However, Israel has not only refrained from endorsing the US initiative but has also added several conditions.

These include maintaining its forces in the Philadelphi Corridor and establishing Israeli barriers along the Netzarim axis to prevent the transfer of weapons and militants from the southern to the northern Gaza Strip.

The question remains: Will Israel back down from its conditions?
 

