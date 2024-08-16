News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The period leading up to and following the assassination of Hezbollah official Fouad Shokor on July 30, 2024, has significantly altered air travel and visitor patterns to Lebanon.
Before this date, air traffic was relatively normal, resembling patterns from previous years with a steady influx of expatriates and tourists.
However, in the wake of Shokor's assassination, the situation changed markedly. With rising security threats, seven airlines suspended flights to Beirut entirely.
Despite these disruptions, Lebanese expatriates remained determined to visit.
On August 11, the airline Sundair resumed its flights to Lebanon. By August 14, Transavia and Air France also restarted services, reflecting an improvement in the perceived security situation according to these airlines.
However, the return of some airlines and the slight improvement in air traffic do not signify a complete return to normalcy.
For instance, on August 15, 2024, Lebanon received 8,136 arrivals, a significant drop from the 12,964 arrivals on the same day the previous year.
Despite the challenges, there is a sense of optimism among those arriving at the airport. Families are eager to reunite and celebrate together, even amidst the ongoing uncertainties.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Tourism
Travel
Flights
Beirut
Recovery
Next
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Chinese Embassy in Beirut urges caution for travelers to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Chinese Embassy in Beirut urges caution for travelers to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-08
Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11
Lebanon News
2024-08-08
Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:25
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:25
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:34
Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility
Lebanon News
04:34
Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility
3
Lebanon News
06:40
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:40
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
5
Lebanon News
06:50
LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival
Lebanon News
06:50
LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival
6
Lebanon News
04:15
One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:15
One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More