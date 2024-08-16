Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The period leading up to and following the assassination of Hezbollah official Fouad Shokor on July 30, 2024, has significantly altered air travel and visitor patterns to Lebanon.



Before this date, air traffic was relatively normal, resembling patterns from previous years with a steady influx of expatriates and tourists.



However, in the wake of Shokor's assassination, the situation changed markedly. With rising security threats, seven airlines suspended flights to Beirut entirely.



Despite these disruptions, Lebanese expatriates remained determined to visit.



On August 11, the airline Sundair resumed its flights to Lebanon. By August 14, Transavia and Air France also restarted services, reflecting an improvement in the perceived security situation according to these airlines.



However, the return of some airlines and the slight improvement in air traffic do not signify a complete return to normalcy.



For instance, on August 15, 2024, Lebanon received 8,136 arrivals, a significant drop from the 12,964 arrivals on the same day the previous year.



Despite the challenges, there is a sense of optimism among those arriving at the airport. Families are eager to reunite and celebrate together, even amidst the ongoing uncertainties.