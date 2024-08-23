News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Shakikatan
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On Thursday, August 22, 2024, Joseph Tawk, his wife, and their three children left their home in Bcharre at around 8 PM, taking the old Cedar road.
The following morning brought a devastating discovery—Joseph's siblings found the house empty, his butcher shop closed, with no trace of the family.
The signs of tragedy were evident along the road near the Qadisha Valley: a car battery, a trunk, and the remnants of the vehicle, which had been completely wrecked. The last image of their four-wheel-drive vehicle was one of total destruction.
The car descended a dangerous curb and continued descending until it reached the valley, where all five family members were found outside the vehicle.
Joseph and his family are victims of negligence, joining the many who have suffered before them on this dangerous road. Although no fatal accidents have occurred in the past 20 years, this does not mean the old Cedar road, built during the French mandate, is safe for vehicles.
According to engineers and road safety experts, the old Cedar road lacks the minimum safety standards and requirements. It lacks retaining walls, barriers, proper lighting, and pavement—all essential for preventing accidents.
In short, this road is a death trap, and what is even more tragic is that it is the only route leading to the tourist destination of Qadisha Valley, used by visitors and tourists alike, yet it has not seen maintenance in years.
Today, Bcharre mourns the loss of an entire family—lives that could have been spared with a bit of awareness and attention to a road that was once considered international but has now deteriorated into a state of disrepair.
Once again, our roads are an easy way to lose young people and families. With a bit of care and protection, we can save many lives.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Tragic
Road
Accident
Bcharre
Family
Unsafe
Route
Next
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
0
World News
09:21
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
World News
09:21
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
0
Sports News
2024-08-21
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
Sports News
2024-08-21
LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors: Key Obstacles in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors: Key Obstacles in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
2
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
01:32
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
Lebanon News
01:32
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
4
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
5
Lebanon News
05:33
Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:33
Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa
6
Lebanon News
07:03
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:03
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
7
Lebanon News
06:46
MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications
Lebanon News
06:46
MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More