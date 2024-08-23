Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



On Thursday, August 22, 2024, Joseph Tawk, his wife, and their three children left their home in Bcharre at around 8 PM, taking the old Cedar road.



The following morning brought a devastating discovery—Joseph's siblings found the house empty, his butcher shop closed, with no trace of the family.



The signs of tragedy were evident along the road near the Qadisha Valley: a car battery, a trunk, and the remnants of the vehicle, which had been completely wrecked. The last image of their four-wheel-drive vehicle was one of total destruction.



The car descended a dangerous curb and continued descending until it reached the valley, where all five family members were found outside the vehicle.



Joseph and his family are victims of negligence, joining the many who have suffered before them on this dangerous road. Although no fatal accidents have occurred in the past 20 years, this does not mean the old Cedar road, built during the French mandate, is safe for vehicles.



According to engineers and road safety experts, the old Cedar road lacks the minimum safety standards and requirements. It lacks retaining walls, barriers, proper lighting, and pavement—all essential for preventing accidents.



In short, this road is a death trap, and what is even more tragic is that it is the only route leading to the tourist destination of Qadisha Valley, used by visitors and tourists alike, yet it has not seen maintenance in years.



Today, Bcharre mourns the loss of an entire family—lives that could have been spared with a bit of awareness and attention to a road that was once considered international but has now deteriorated into a state of disrepair.



Once again, our roads are an easy way to lose young people and families. With a bit of care and protection, we can save many lives.