Humanitarian Pause in Gaza: Polio Vaccination Amid War and Health Threats

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31 | 12:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Humanitarian Pause in Gaza: Polio Vaccination Amid War and Health Threats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Humanitarian Pause in Gaza: Polio Vaccination Amid War and Health Threats

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

More than 16,000 children in Gaza have been killed by Israel since the start of the genocidal war on the strip. The same Israel that committed these massacres agreed today to a humanitarian pause in the fighting for one reason: to vaccinate the remaining children in Gaza against polio. But is this an Israeli moral awakening? The answer is definitely no.

The humanitarian pause was not approved by Israel out of concern for Gaza’s children, but rather because the virus has become a health threat to Israelis on the other side of the border. The risk of the virus spreading from Gaza into Israel has become real, as returning soldiers from Gaza could potentially be carriers of this highly contagious virus.

The partial calm that Gaza will experience from Sunday to Tuesday, for nine hours a day—from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.—will allow the World Health Organization, in cooperation with local authorities, to conduct a vaccination campaign for about 640,000 children in Gaza, aimed at containing the spread of the polio virus. After a quarter of a century of the virus being eradicated, Gaza recorded its first case of polio.

While it is true that Israeli soldiers returning from Gaza have received these vaccinations, they are still capable of transmitting the virus to their families and communities. The vaccine protects against the effects of infection but does not prevent the transmission of the virus.

The biggest concern involves the Haredi community, which represents 17% of Israel's population. This group is known for its refusal of vaccinations, putting their children at risk of contracting infectious diseases like polio. The Israeli government's previous decision to exempt the Haredim from vaccination campaigns could seriously endanger public health in Israel.

Israel, which has long protected its citizens from infectious diseases through advanced vaccination programs, now faces a new challenge. It is racing against time in Gaza. But will this effort be enough to protect public health on both sides of the border? In Israel, perhaps yes, but in Gaza, war remains the greatest threat to its children.

News Bulletin Reports

Health

Gaza

Palestine

Polio

Children

Vaccine

LBCI Next
Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations
Power, Politics, and Social Media: The Battle for Influence in a Digital World
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07

Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-23

UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza's children under 10

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26

WHO sends over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza to protect children

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-30

WHO: 1.2 mln polio vaccine doses delivered to Gaza ahead of September 1 campaign

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-30

Power, Politics, and Social Media: The Battle for Influence in a Digital World

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-26

Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-29

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 4

LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:34

Israeli military identifies 6 hostages after bodies found in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41

Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55

Israeli media: Two Israelis killed near Hebron in West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More