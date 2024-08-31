News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Humanitarian Pause in Gaza: Polio Vaccination Amid War and Health Threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Humanitarian Pause in Gaza: Polio Vaccination Amid War and Health Threats
A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
More than 16,000 children in Gaza have been killed by Israel since the start of the genocidal war on the strip. The same Israel that committed these massacres agreed today to a humanitarian pause in the fighting for one reason: to vaccinate the remaining children in Gaza against polio. But is this an Israeli moral awakening? The answer is definitely no.
The humanitarian pause was not approved by Israel out of concern for Gaza’s children, but rather because the virus has become a health threat to Israelis on the other side of the border. The risk of the virus spreading from Gaza into Israel has become real, as returning soldiers from Gaza could potentially be carriers of this highly contagious virus.
The partial calm that Gaza will experience from Sunday to Tuesday, for nine hours a day—from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.—will allow the World Health Organization, in cooperation with local authorities, to conduct a vaccination campaign for about 640,000 children in Gaza, aimed at containing the spread of the polio virus. After a quarter of a century of the virus being eradicated, Gaza recorded its first case of polio.
While it is true that Israeli soldiers returning from Gaza have received these vaccinations, they are still capable of transmitting the virus to their families and communities. The vaccine protects against the effects of infection but does not prevent the transmission of the virus.
The biggest concern involves the Haredi community, which represents 17% of Israel's population. This group is known for its refusal of vaccinations, putting their children at risk of contracting infectious diseases like polio. The Israeli government's previous decision to exempt the Haredim from vaccination campaigns could seriously endanger public health in Israel.
Israel, which has long protected its citizens from infectious diseases through advanced vaccination programs, now faces a new challenge. It is racing against time in Gaza. But will this effort be enough to protect public health on both sides of the border? In Israel, perhaps yes, but in Gaza, war remains the greatest threat to its children.
News Bulletin Reports
Health
Gaza
Palestine
Polio
Children
Vaccine
Next
Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations
Power, Politics, and Social Media: The Battle for Influence in a Digital World
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07
Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07
Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-23
UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza's children under 10
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-23
UNRWA chief: Polio vaccine must reach all Gaza's children under 10
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26
WHO sends over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza to protect children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26
WHO sends over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza to protect children
0
Middle East News
2024-08-30
WHO: 1.2 mln polio vaccine doses delivered to Gaza ahead of September 1 campaign
Middle East News
2024-08-30
WHO: 1.2 mln polio vaccine doses delivered to Gaza ahead of September 1 campaign
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-30
Power, Politics, and Social Media: The Battle for Influence in a Digital World
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-30
Power, Politics, and Social Media: The Battle for Influence in a Digital World
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-26
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-08-26
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
0
Middle East News
2024-08-29
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 4
Middle East News
2024-08-29
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 4
0
World News
2024-07-09
Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race
World News
2024-07-09
Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:57
Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected
Lebanon News
08:57
Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:34
Israeli military identifies 6 hostages after bodies found in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:34
Israeli military identifies 6 hostages after bodies found in Gaza
6
Middle East News
00:30
Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
00:30
Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41
Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41
Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55
Israeli media: Two Israelis killed near Hebron in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55
Israeli media: Two Israelis killed near Hebron in West Bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More