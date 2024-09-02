US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the second of September marks Labor Day in the United States, it also signals the true beginning of the election race for Americans.



With this date, the nation enters a new phase of intense competition between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, mainly after Harris has gained a noticeable lead.



According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris leads Trump with 45% of the votes compared to Trump's 41%.



The statistics also show Harris' fundraising dominance, with her campaign raising $204 million by last July, significantly outpacing Trump's $48 million.



These numbers have heated the competition, pushing both candidates to intensify their efforts, especially in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada, which are considered key battlegrounds.



How will the two candidates face this stage of intense competition?



Facing a critical challenge in improving his electoral image, Trump is being urged by his advisors to adjust his strategy. They suggest he focus more on criticizing Harris' policies rather than continuing with personal attacks.



Trump recently gave an interview on Fox News and is set to appear again on the same network in the upcoming days, offering him a chance to recalibrate his campaign.



On the other side, Harris continues to rally her voter base, emphasizing her campaign's commitment to supporting the middle class. She is receiving substantial backing from President Joe Biden, who will join her at a campaign event in Pennsylvania before she heads to Detroit, Michigan.



As the atmosphere becomes increasingly charged, the upcoming days are expected to be decisive in shaping the trajectory of what could be one of the most competitive elections in US history.