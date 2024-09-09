Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in latest poll: Swing states to decide election outcome

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09 | 13:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in latest poll: Swing states to decide election outcome
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in latest poll: Swing states to decide election outcome

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Shaza Wannous

Less than two months remain until the US elections, and the competition between the Democratic and Republican candidates remains extremely tight.

A new poll by The New York Times and Siena College revealed that Trump is still leading by one point, with 48 percent compared to 47 percent for Harris.

This poll was conducted across the United States but is not a standard for determining the leading candidate.

The poll revealed that while Trump leads in national polls, key swing states will likely determine the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

Recent polls from the seven key battleground states indicate a highly competitive race for the White House.

In the swing states, Trump is leading in two: Arizona with a 0.5 percent margin and North Carolina with a 0.8 percent margin. 

Meanwhile, Harris leads in the remaining five swing states: Wisconsin by 2.7 percent, Pennsylvania by 0.6 percent, Nevada by 0.5 percent, Michigan by 1.9 percent, and Georgia by 0.3 percent.

Recent polls reveal that Donald Trump maintains a steady bloc of support across various states, including several key swing states. However, Kamala Harris is currently leading the key states. 

Both candidates are expected to leverage the upcoming presidential debate on September 10 to enhance their standings.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump

United States

Election

Poll

States

LBCI Next
Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02

US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18

No tax on tips: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate over tax policy

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-08-08

Donald Trump offers three TV debates against Kamala Harris in September

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-03

Fuel prices update: Latest list issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More