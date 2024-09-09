Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in latest poll: Swing states to decide election outcome

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Shaza Wannous



Less than two months remain until the US elections, and the competition between the Democratic and Republican candidates remains extremely tight.



A new poll by The New York Times and Siena College revealed that Trump is still leading by one point, with 48 percent compared to 47 percent for Harris.



This poll was conducted across the United States but is not a standard for determining the leading candidate.



The poll revealed that while Trump leads in national polls, key swing states will likely determine the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.



Recent polls from the seven key battleground states indicate a highly competitive race for the White House.



In the swing states, Trump is leading in two: Arizona with a 0.5 percent margin and North Carolina with a 0.8 percent margin.



Meanwhile, Harris leads in the remaining five swing states: Wisconsin by 2.7 percent, Pennsylvania by 0.6 percent, Nevada by 0.5 percent, Michigan by 1.9 percent, and Georgia by 0.3 percent.



Recent polls reveal that Donald Trump maintains a steady bloc of support across various states, including several key swing states. However, Kamala Harris is currently leading the key states.



Both candidates are expected to leverage the upcoming presidential debate on September 10 to enhance their standings.