Hamas on Thursday said it was studying a new proposal from Steve Witkoff, after the U.S. envoy said he was optimistic about a possible Gaza ceasefire.



"The leadership of the Hamas movement has received Witkoff's new proposal from the mediators and is currently studying it responsibly, in a manner that serves the interests of our people, provides relief, and achieves a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.





AFP