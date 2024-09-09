Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

2024-09-09 | 13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
2min
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Shaza Wannous

As summer ends, Lebanon is gearing up for its autumn tourism season, which serves as a prelude to the winter holidays, including Christmas and New Year's—a time of particular significance in the country.

Following the Ministry of Tourism's "Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar" national campaign for summer 2024, which, according to the ministry, did not receive the attention it deserved due to the departure of many expatriates and tourists because of the war in the south and security threats, it has decided to launch two new tourism campaigns for the upcoming seasons.

The Tourism Minister discussed the campaigns alongside Miss Lebanon 2024, Nada Koussa, in their first official meeting since being crowned on July 27.

Lebanese expatriates are urged to set aside their concerns about Lebanon, embrace their time in their homeland, and contribute to strengthening the economy and tourism in the coming seasons.

The Miss Lebanon competition plays a vital role in promoting tourism in Lebanon, showcasing the beauty of Lebanese women and the country's landscapes, culture, and creative talents. 

As a newly crowned Miss Lebanon, Nada Koussa has committed to representing Lebanon positively on the global stage. 

She is preparing to compete in the Miss Universe pageant on November 16 in Mexico. Her participation aims to uphold Lebanon's reputation for beauty and excellence despite ongoing challenges.

