Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite Israel's northern area turning into ghost towns, Tel Aviv's political leadership has not prioritized this front in the ongoing battles.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's recent threats of an imminent war with Lebanon do not reflect the actual military and political situation, according to Israeli analysts.



While Gallant is well aware of the reality on the ground, discussions within the Cabinet and security agencies reveal a different narrative he publicly contradicts.



The situation reveals several critical facts.



First, Gallant's address to soldiers of the 9th Brigade, following their training for a potential war with Lebanon, was directed at a reserve unit. This Brigade will not be part of the primary forces on the frontlines if war breaks out.



The three leading battalions assigned to this front, two of which are still deployed in Gaza, are the 162nd Battalion and the 98th Battalion.



Many soldiers, exhausted from the prolonged fighting in Gaza, have been sent on leave, with plans to return to continue operations in the northern part of the Gaza Strip for an undetermined period.



While the Gaza front remains active, Israel's greatest concern has shifted to the West Bank, where the army is recruiting more combat units to bring a swift end to the ongoing "Summer Camp" operation in the refugee camps.



In addition, an entire military unit has been reassigned to patrol the long border with Jordan after the recent incident at the Allenby Bridge crossing.



A recent Israeli military report has highlighted significant challenges, including a shortage of at least 10,000 soldiers and a growing number of reserve troops refusing to serve.



Will Israel abandon the northern front for now or postpone war with Hezbollah until after it resolves the situation in Gaza and the West Bank and secures the release of hostages?



Thus, the northern front faces two potential outcomes: a political solution that averts war, at least for the time being, or a military solution that Israel will only pursue once fully prepared.