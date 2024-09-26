Lebanon intensifies diplomacy amid tensions: What’s next for the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire talks?

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Recent discussions at the United Nations Security Council have emphasized the need to achieve a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel to prevent a potentially devastating war based on the American-French initiative.



Discussions were intensified by Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and by delegations from Arab and foreign parties involved in the negotiations concerning Lebanon and Gaza.



The American-French initiative includes an immediate 21-day ceasefire, during which negotiations will aim to reach a political settlement, protect civilians on both sides of the border, and facilitate their return to their homes.



During this period, resolutions 1701 and 2735 will be central to the talks. Resolution 1701 pertains to Lebanon and Israel, while Resolution 2735 addresses Gaza, focusing on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the exchange of hostages.



However, a key question remains: What about Israel's demand, repeatedly conveyed by U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein to Lebanon, for the withdrawal of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force to a depth of eight kilometers north of the Litani River?



LBCI sources confirmed that this issue has not been specifically discussed, and the situation remains unresolved.



Despite the Israeli Foreign Minister's announcement that fighting will continue until victory is achieved and northern residents are returned, sources told LBCI that Israel's official response to the American-French statement is pending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before the General Assembly.



In the meantime, Mikati is increasing his meetings to pressure Israel to halt its ongoing attacks on Lebanon and adhere to international resolutions 1701 and 2735, as outlined in the American-French statement.