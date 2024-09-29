Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Diplomatic efforts are underway to curb the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which have been intensifying for nearly a week.



Despite these efforts, which were initiated in New York over the past few days, the Israeli side thwarted progress by rejecting a proposed 21-day ceasefire advocated by both the United States and France. This escalation reached a new height with Israel's assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



Despite Israel's aggressive stance, diplomatic initiatives have not ceased.



On Sunday evening, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is expected to arrive in Beirut as part of a regional tour to de-escalate tensions, specifically in Lebanon.



According to LBCI, Barrot's visit is a continuation of efforts made in New York to halt escalation in the region, specifically in Lebanon, along with New York's efforts.



Meanwhile, the United States affirms that it remains committed to diplomacy as a means to stop the Israeli war on Lebanon. An American source confirmed to LBCI that Washington still sees diplomatic negotiations as the best path forward.



Lebanon's position has been encapsulated by the caretaker Prime Minister, who echoed calls for peace.



Concurrently, the deadlock over the Lebanese presidential elections has seen renewed movement, with Paris potentially hosting a meeting next week to address the matter, according to LBCI's sources.



Details about the meeting, including the participants, are yet to be clarified, but it is seen as an extension of discussions led by French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian during his recent visit to Lebanon.



Between efforts to halt the war and attempts to resolve the presidential crisis, the key decision-maker remains Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government—both seem intent on continuing the war.