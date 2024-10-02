News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Iran launched a major missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night, firing about 200 ballistic missiles. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) identified the missiles as "Fattah-2," which Tehran developed and considered the second version of this missile system.
It announced that the missiles hit approximately 90% of their targets.
The Fattah-2 missile is characterized by its high speed and maneuverability, making it one of the fastest supersonic missiles. Its speed reaches approximately 10,000 miles per hour, which makes it difficult to intercept with air defense systems.
Fattah-2 also has the capability to maneuver during flight, increasing its effectiveness.
The cost of a Fattah-2 missile is estimated at around $100,000, which means the total cost of the attack carried out by Iran on Tuesday night amounted to approximately $20 million.
Intercepting this type of missile requires long-range missile systems from the U.S. and Israel, such as the Arrow 3 and Arrow 2 systems, in addition to Israel's David's Sling system.
Tuesday's strike differs from Iran's attack on Israel last April, which involved the use of drones. Given Israel and its allies' ability to intercept drones, Tehran focused on faster, more maneuverable weapons to bypass enemy air defenses.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Iran
Attack
Israel
Missiles
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
IRGC
Fattah-2
Next
On the ground: Israel's invasion attempts in South Lebanon and Hezbollah's counterattacks
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:01
US Ambassador to UN demands consequences for IRGC in wake of Iranian missile attack on Israel
World News
11:01
US Ambassador to UN demands consequences for IRGC in wake of Iranian missile attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-09-07
IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels
Middle East News
2024-09-07
IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:42
Iran's largest ballistic missile attack: What countries participated in defending Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:42
Iran's largest ballistic missile attack: What countries participated in defending Israel?
0
Middle East News
10:04
Several Iran missiles struck inside Israel air bases, no damage: Army claims
Middle East News
10:04
Several Iran missiles struck inside Israel air bases, no damage: Army claims
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:42
Iran's largest ballistic missile attack: What countries participated in defending Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:42
Iran's largest ballistic missile attack: What countries participated in defending Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
On the ground: Israel's invasion attempts in South Lebanon and Hezbollah's counterattacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
On the ground: Israel's invasion attempts in South Lebanon and Hezbollah's counterattacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
19:05
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:05
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing
0
World News
05:02
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
World News
05:02
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
5
Lebanon News
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
7
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
8
Lebanon News
00:25
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Lebanon News
00:25
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More