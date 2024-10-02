Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02 | 13:14
High views
Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran&#39;s $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength
2min
Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Iran launched a major missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night, firing about 200 ballistic missiles. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) identified the missiles as "Fattah-2," which Tehran developed and considered the second version of this missile system.

It announced that the missiles hit approximately 90% of their targets.

The Fattah-2 missile is characterized by its high speed and maneuverability, making it one of the fastest supersonic missiles. Its speed reaches approximately 10,000 miles per hour, which makes it difficult to intercept with air defense systems. 

Fattah-2 also has the capability to maneuver during flight, increasing its effectiveness.

The cost of a Fattah-2 missile is estimated at around $100,000, which means the total cost of the attack carried out by Iran on Tuesday night amounted to approximately $20 million. 

Intercepting this type of missile requires long-range missile systems from the U.S. and Israel, such as the Arrow 3 and Arrow 2 systems, in addition to Israel's David's Sling system.

Tuesday's strike differs from Iran's attack on Israel last April, which involved the use of drones. Given Israel and its allies' ability to intercept drones, Tehran focused on faster, more maneuverable weapons to bypass enemy air defenses.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Iran

Attack

Israel

Missiles

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

IRGC

Fattah-2

On the ground: Israel's invasion attempts in South Lebanon and Hezbollah's counterattacks
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
