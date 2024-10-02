Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



On Tuesday, October 1, at approximately 5 p.m., the Israeli military announced that the United States had alerted them to Iranian preparations for an imminent missile strike.



Two hours later, the warning materialized as Tehran launched a barrage of 200 ballistic missiles toward various targets across Israel, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). The operation, dubbed "The True Promise 2," marks one of the most significant missile strikes in Israel's history.



These scenes were unlike anything Tel Aviv had witnessed before. A similar attack occurred in April following an Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.



However, that attack was quickly mitigated with intervention from several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.



What changed this time?



The primary difference lies in Iran's deployment of its Fattah-2 ballistic missiles, used for the first time in this conflict. These medium-range, hypersonic missiles are capable of evading missile defense systems, traveling at speeds at least five times the speed of sound.



The U.S. confirmed its participation in defending Israel by launching dozens of interceptor missiles from two destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean.



Nevertheless, this attack was double the size of the one in April.



Jordan also intercepted the missiles, stating that "its defense systems successfully neutralized rockets entering its airspace."