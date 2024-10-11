Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Israeli cabinet has endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firm stance on continuing military operations in Lebanon until key objectives are achieved.



These goals include pushing Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces beyond the Litani River and crippling Hezbollah's military capabilities.



Netanyahu's stance, discussed during a cabinet meeting, was seen as a response to U.S. President Joe Biden's call for Israel to scale back its attacks on Lebanon and move toward a peaceful resolution.



The Israeli response extended beyond the political arena and was also evident on the battlefield.



On Thursday, the Israeli Air Force conducted one of its largest airstrikes on Beirut, killing more than ten civilians and injuring over 100. This came as several cabinet ministers pushed for intensified fighting in Lebanon without a defined time limit or geographical boundaries.



Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, accompanied by Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, reiterated the hardline stance from inside southern Lebanon, where they met with military unit commanders.



Israel also introduced new conditions for ending the war, including tying any future settlement to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1559, which calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah.



Nonetheless, security and political experts have cast doubt on the feasibility of this demand, noting that Israel has been unable to disarm Hamas in Gaza more than a year after the Al-Aqsa Flood war.



While political and security circles debated the need for a strategic plan with a clear timeline to end the war in Lebanon, cabinet ministers supporting continued combat emphasized the importance of creating a buffer zone to ensure the safety of northern Israeli residents.



The cabinet also discussed a possible response to Iran, with ministers calling for strikes on Tehran's nuclear and oil facilities. Such actions would risk escalating the conflict into a dangerous regional war.



However, the cabinet decided to postpone a vote on the strike until just hours before any potential action, preserving the element of surprise.