News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli cabinet has endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firm stance on continuing military operations in Lebanon until key objectives are achieved.
These goals include pushing Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces beyond the Litani River and crippling Hezbollah's military capabilities.
Netanyahu's stance, discussed during a cabinet meeting, was seen as a response to U.S. President Joe Biden's call for Israel to scale back its attacks on Lebanon and move toward a peaceful resolution.
The Israeli response extended beyond the political arena and was also evident on the battlefield.
On Thursday, the Israeli Air Force conducted one of its largest airstrikes on Beirut, killing more than ten civilians and injuring over 100. This came as several cabinet ministers pushed for intensified fighting in Lebanon without a defined time limit or geographical boundaries.
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, accompanied by Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, reiterated the hardline stance from inside southern Lebanon, where they met with military unit commanders.
Israel also introduced new conditions for ending the war, including tying any future settlement to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1559, which calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Nonetheless, security and political experts have cast doubt on the feasibility of this demand, noting that Israel has been unable to disarm Hamas in Gaza more than a year after the Al-Aqsa Flood war.
While political and security circles debated the need for a strategic plan with a clear timeline to end the war in Lebanon, cabinet ministers supporting continued combat emphasized the importance of creating a buffer zone to ensure the safety of northern Israeli residents.
The cabinet also discussed a possible response to Iran, with ministers calling for strikes on Tehran's nuclear and oil facilities. Such actions would risk escalating the conflict into a dangerous regional war.
However, the cabinet decided to postpone a vote on the strike until just hours before any potential action, preserving the element of surprise.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Expanded
Operations
Lebanon
Future
Peace
Disarming
Hezbollah
Next
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559
Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israeli army details operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israeli army details operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
0
Middle East News
2024-09-16
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Security concerns over Al-Aqsa status, Netanyahu pushes for expanded Lebanon operations
Middle East News
2024-09-16
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Security concerns over Al-Aqsa status, Netanyahu pushes for expanded Lebanon operations
0
World News
09:47
France summons Israeli envoy over attack on Lebanon's UN peacekeepers
World News
09:47
France summons Israeli envoy over attack on Lebanon's UN peacekeepers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Iran's diplomatic efforts: FM Araghchi engages Gulf states to address regional conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Iran's diplomatic efforts: FM Araghchi engages Gulf states to address regional conflicts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Hezbollah: Samson unit targeted in Israel with Fadi-3 missiles
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Hezbollah: Samson unit targeted in Israel with Fadi-3 missiles
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Israel’s 98th Division advances north, initiates focused military actions
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Israel’s 98th Division advances north, initiates focused military actions
0
Middle East News
16:58
Israeli army: UAV from Syria lands in open area in Golan Heights
Middle East News
16:58
Israeli army: UAV from Syria lands in open area in Golan Heights
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
2
Lebanon News
03:41
New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments
Lebanon News
03:41
New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments
3
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
4
Lebanon News
06:00
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
Lebanon News
06:00
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed
6
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander
7
Lebanon News
13:25
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
Lebanon News
13:25
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
8
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Chief of Staff and security agency conducted security assessment in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Chief of Staff and security agency conducted security assessment in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More