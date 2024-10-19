Critical decisions ahead: Is the end of the war near, or is it far from over?

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Is the end of the war near, or is it far from over?



The answer lies with those who lead these wars, and today, the critical decision rests with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He stands at a crossroads: either he escalates the conflict further or embarks on a path toward peace.



Netanyahu's ultimate objective is not the destruction of Hamas or Hezbollah, nor just ensuring Israeli security. His true aim, as he declared from the United Nations platform, is to neutralize Iran and its nuclear capabilities.



The assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, while significant, may not be the pivotal moment in this war. International analysts agree that the war is likely far from over, and this is merely the beginning of a new phase.



While reports suggest a decline in Hamas' military capabilities, experts warn of a prolonged guerrilla war.



Former U.S. Ambassador Ryan Crocker cautioned that "eliminating leaders does not guarantee victory unless the enemy itself feels defeated," a sentiment that appears absent in both Gaza and Lebanon.



Despite the ongoing violence, diplomacy is moving behind the scenes.



President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are leading intricate negotiations less than two weeks before the U.S. elections.



These efforts involve regional allies like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, not only to secure the release of Israeli hostages and a ceasefire but also to establish an international peacekeeping force that would take control of Gaza following an Israeli withdrawal.



Saudi Arabia, in particular, is pushing for a two-state solution as a condition for its normalization with Israel.



According to commentator Thomas Friedman, the kingdom is poised to play a central role in Gaza's reconstruction, with financial support from the UAE and other Gulf nations.



Additionally, Saudi Arabia advocates for the Palestinian Authority to take a more prominent role through a technocratic government led by reform-minded figures, such as former Prime Minister Salam Fayyad.



Egypt will act as the security guarantor of this initiative, contributing forces to the proposed international peacekeeping mission and securing Gaza's borders.



Currently, Egypt serves as a mediator between the warring sides to ensure the implementation of any agreements.



Meanwhile, the UAE seeks to be the primary financial backer for rebuilding Gaza's infrastructure while offering humanitarian aid to the population.



Will Israel's most right-wing government in history take advantage of what it calls a victory? Or will Netanyahu, in the days leading up to the U.S. presidential election on November 5, continue the war on multiple fronts, particularly against Iran, which Tel Aviv accuses of attempting to assassinate its prime minister?



It is widely expected that Israel will respond to the recent strike with a much stronger retaliatory blow, as it has promised to do.