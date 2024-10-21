News
THAAD system deployed: Israel's conditions for ceasefire in Lebanon amid discovery of Israeli spies for Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-21 | 12:59
THAAD system deployed: Israel's conditions for ceasefire in Lebanon amid discovery of Israeli spies for Iran
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With the deployment of the U.S.-made THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system across Israeli regions, the Israeli Air Force and defense units have completed their preparations for a possible retaliatory strike on Iran.
This follows Iran's launch of 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israeli military bases and strategic sites.
According to Israel's internal security agency, the Shin Bet, the precision of these missile strikes was linked to seven Israeli spies recruited by Tehran, who allegedly provided over 600 pieces of intelligence on Israeli locations.
Nonetheless, the exact nature of the information remains undisclosed.
A planned strike on Iran had already been under discussion but was revised following an attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea.
However, some analysts doubt that Netanyahu would escalate the situation by targeting Iran's oil infrastructure or other strategic sites, given Tehran's previous threats of severe retaliation.
Israeli concerns also mount over the impact of such a strike on ongoing prisoner exchange negotiations, particularly following the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas' political bureau.
In response to rising tensions, Israel has requested a second THAAD system from the U.S. and instructed its Air Force to brace for further Iranian responses.
While maintaining silence on the specific details of its potential strike to preserve the element of surprise, Israel has reportedly sent a message to Washington outlining its conditions for a ceasefire in Lebanon.
These conditions include ensuring air freedom over Lebanon and guaranteeing ground freedom for the Israeli military if Hezbollah fails to abide by the agreement and strengthens its presence in restricted areas.
Additionally, Haaretz reported that Israel's conditions include the election of a moderate president in Lebanon, one acceptable to Israeli interests.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials described the current talks on a potential prisoner exchange as merely an exploration of ideas rather than concrete negotiations.
However, insiders close to Netanyahu stressed that Israel remains firm in its stance of not agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza until the objectives of the war are fully achieved—a position that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to hear during his visit to Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
THAAD
System
Israel
Conditions
Ceasefire
Lebanon
Spy
Iran
