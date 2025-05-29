News
US judge says will block Trump freeze on foreign students at Harvard
World News
29-05-2025 | 12:20
US judge says will block Trump freeze on foreign students at Harvard
A U.S. judge will temporarily halt the Trump administration's efforts to block Harvard university from enrolling and hosting foreign students, judge Allison Burroughs said at a hearing in Boston on Thursday.
The eventual order "gives some protection to international students" as Harvard and the administration prepare to make their cases, she said.
AFP
Trump admin appeals US court ruling blocking tariffs
'Very good feelings' about Gaza truce talks: US envoy
Previous
