US judge says will block Trump freeze on foreign students at Harvard

29-05-2025 | 12:20
US judge says will block Trump freeze on foreign students at Harvard
US judge says will block Trump freeze on foreign students at Harvard

A U.S. judge will temporarily halt the Trump administration's efforts to block Harvard university from enrolling and hosting foreign students, judge Allison Burroughs said at a hearing in Boston on Thursday.

The eventual order "gives some protection to international students" as Harvard and the administration prepare to make their cases, she said.


