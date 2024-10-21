News
No red lines: Israel's intense attacks leave southern Lebanese villages cut off from water and power
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-21 | 13:04
No red lines: Israel's intense attacks leave southern Lebanese villages cut off from water and power
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The ongoing war along the southern Lebanese border is slowly isolating some villages in the Marjaayoun and Hasbaya regions, cutting off essential infrastructure services such as water, electricity, and internet access.
Continuous Israeli airstrikes have hampered repair efforts.
Israeli raids targeting the water line between Shebaa and Kfarhamamhave left over 20 towns in the Arqoub, Hasbaya, and Marjaayoun areas without water. Days have passed, yet maintenance teams have been unable to access the water line to identify the source of the disruption and initiate repairs.
In addition to water issues, the 4G mobile service has nearly ceased in Hasbaya and Marjaayoun.
In Hasbaya, the 4G line runs through a fiber optic station operated by Ogero, which was damaged by the bombardment.
Meanwhile, in Marjaayoun, over 18 stations operated by Alfa have also been rendered inoperable. The inability to reach these stations for inspection further deteriorates the region's telecommunications state.
In the Arqoub area, particularly in the village of Al-Mari, residents face compounded difficulties with no electricity or communications services. The underlying issue remains the danger posed to maintenance crews.
These teams require permission from the Lebanese Army to access targeted villages and areas, coordinating with UNIFIL, which in turn liaises with the Israeli side.
However, reports indicate that the Army, in some instances, has denied access to these teams without guarantees of safety.
Additionally, some contractors have refused to enter these areas, even with assurances in place.
Israel has shown no hesitation in striking its targets whenever it chooses, as evidenced by the recent direct attack on a Lebanese Army vehicle on Sunday, which killed three soldiers. This incident serves as a clear indication that no red lines exist for Israel.
