Ground invasion continues: Hezbollah calls for evacuation of northern Israeli settlements

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-28 | 13:55
High views
Ground invasion continues: Hezbollah calls for evacuation of northern Israeli settlements
2min
Ground invasion continues: Hezbollah calls for evacuation of northern Israeli settlements

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a new phase of the war between Hezbollah and Israel, the group has issued a call for the evacuation of 25 Israeli settlements located in northern Israel. 

These settlements, situated between three and more than 27 kilometers from the Lebanese border, include areas that have not previously been directly targeted by Hezbollah's rockets or drones, except Qiryat Shemona.  

Historically, Hezbollah's attacks have primarily struck the periphery of these settlements or military bases.

Hezbollah's order for evacuation stems from the Israeli army's presence in these settlements, which it has deemed legitimate military targets. 

Field sources suggest that Hezbollah retains the initiative through its warnings, emphasizing that Israeli airstrikes and invasions have failed to ensure the return of settlers, instead exacerbating their displacement.

The call for the evacuation of northern settlements coincides with the ongoing Israeli invasion of southern border villages, particularly along the Dhayra-Marwahin axis and the Ramyeh-Aita al-Shab region, extending to Aitaroun. 

These operations aim to establish a buffer zone along the border by demolishing neighborhoods and destroying historical sites, as evidenced by the devastation in places like Odaisseh and Aitaroun.

However, these military efforts have resulted in significant losses for the Israeli army, with reports of 17 soldiers killed and hundreds wounded last week due to direct confrontations and targeted strikes. 

On Monday, a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Kfarkela near the Fatima Gate was subjected to four repeated attacks. 

At the same time, the Aamra area west of Wazzani, previously unreported for invasion, also came under fire.

Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

