News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ground invasion continues: Hezbollah calls for evacuation of northern Israeli settlements
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-28 | 13:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ground invasion continues: Hezbollah calls for evacuation of northern Israeli settlements
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a new phase of the war between Hezbollah and Israel, the group has issued a call for the evacuation of 25 Israeli settlements located in northern Israel.
These settlements, situated between three and more than 27 kilometers from the Lebanese border, include areas that have not previously been directly targeted by Hezbollah's rockets or drones, except Qiryat Shemona.
Historically, Hezbollah's attacks have primarily struck the periphery of these settlements or military bases.
Hezbollah's order for evacuation stems from the Israeli army's presence in these settlements, which it has deemed legitimate military targets.
Field sources suggest that Hezbollah retains the initiative through its warnings, emphasizing that Israeli airstrikes and invasions have failed to ensure the return of settlers, instead exacerbating their displacement.
The call for the evacuation of northern settlements coincides with the ongoing Israeli invasion of southern border villages, particularly along the Dhayra-Marwahin axis and the Ramyeh-Aita al-Shab region, extending to Aitaroun.
These operations aim to establish a buffer zone along the border by demolishing neighborhoods and destroying historical sites, as evidenced by the devastation in places like Odaisseh and Aitaroun.
However, these military efforts have resulted in significant losses for the Israeli army, with reports of 17 soldiers killed and hundreds wounded last week due to direct confrontations and targeted strikes.
On Monday, a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Kfarkela near the Fatima Gate was subjected to four repeated attacks.
At the same time, the Aamra area west of Wazzani, previously unreported for invasion, also came under fire.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Ground
Invasion
Hezbollah
Evacuation
Israeli
Settlements
Next
Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
0
Lebanon News
13:46
Israeli Chief of Staff allegedly tours destroyed 'Hezbollah's underground complex' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:46
Israeli Chief of Staff allegedly tours destroyed 'Hezbollah's underground complex' in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-27
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-27
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Israel's intelligence operations: How did Israel penetrate deep security layers within Hezbollah?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Israel's intelligence operations: How did Israel penetrate deep security layers within Hezbollah?
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Expansion of Israel's defense system: What is the Iron Beam and how does it work?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Expansion of Israel's defense system: What is the Iron Beam and how does it work?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Doha talks: Netanyahu shifts stance on ceasefire proposal as hope rises
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-27
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-27
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Israel's intelligence operations: How did Israel penetrate deep security layers within Hezbollah?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Israel's intelligence operations: How did Israel penetrate deep security layers within Hezbollah?
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
09:01
Series of Israeli airstrikes target Tyre following evacuation warning (Video)
Lebanon News
09:01
Series of Israeli airstrikes target Tyre following evacuation warning (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:40
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
10:40
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
2
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
14:16
Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports
5
Lebanon News
08:34
Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
Lebanon News
08:34
Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
6
Lebanon News
11:36
Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel
Lebanon News
11:36
Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel
7
Middle East News
11:56
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
Middle East News
11:56
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
8
Lebanon News
11:03
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa
Lebanon News
11:03
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More