News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Deadly attacks: Intense Israeli airstrikes devastate Baalbek-Hermel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Deadly attacks: Intense Israeli airstrikes devastate Baalbek-Hermel
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a marked escalation of violence, the Baalbek-Hermel region has experienced unprecedented Israeli aggression over the past 24 hours.
Israeli aircraft unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on multiple villages, resulting in the highest number of casualties in a single day since the aerial campaign began on September 23.
Throughout the province, the airstrikes targeted populated areas as well as mountainous regions.
From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, a total of 67 people were killed and more than 120 injured across over 30 separate air raids.
Among the tragic stories emerging from the devastation is that of a young girl who survived a massacre in the al-Alaq neighborhood of western Baalbek, where she lost her entire family.
The situation in el Hafir neighborhood mirrors that of al-Alaq, with other villages also suffering casualties from the relentless bombings. Bodai has been one of the most heavily bombarded towns in recent weeks, reporting at least six people were killed during this latest wave of strikes.
With the intensification of attacks, the remaining residents of northern Bekaa face limited options for safety.
Many have sought refuge in uninhabited areas, while others are considering fleeing the region altogether.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Deadly
Attacks
Israeli
Airstrikes
Baalbek
Hermel
Next
Internal doubts: Will Israel's proposed deal with Hezbollah hold amid border clashes?
Israel's intelligence operations: How did Israel penetrate deep security layers within Hezbollah?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Israeli airstrikes injure four, damage hospitals in Baalbek-Hermel region
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Israeli airstrikes injure four, damage hospitals in Baalbek-Hermel region
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Hermel, Baalbek areas
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Hermel, Baalbek areas
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Hezbollah's new Secretary-General: Naim Qassem's rise to power over the years
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Hezbollah's new Secretary-General: Naim Qassem's rise to power over the years
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:03
Internal doubts: Will Israel's proposed deal with Hezbollah hold amid border clashes?
News Bulletin Reports
14:03
Internal doubts: Will Israel's proposed deal with Hezbollah hold amid border clashes?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Hezbollah's MP Hussein Hajj Hassan: We will stand firm against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Hezbollah's MP Hussein Hajj Hassan: We will stand firm against Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Lebanon reports 51 killed, over 220 injured in Israeli strikes Wednesday
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Lebanon reports 51 killed, over 220 injured in Israeli strikes Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
15:06
Lebanese minister tells Al Jazeera: Israeli aggression worsens Lebanon's displacement issues ahead of winter
Lebanon News
15:06
Lebanese minister tells Al Jazeera: Israeli aggression worsens Lebanon's displacement issues ahead of winter
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
British PM Starmer and Lebanon’s Mikati discuss ceasefire and deepening UK-Lebanon ties
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
British PM Starmer and Lebanon’s Mikati discuss ceasefire and deepening UK-Lebanon ties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad
2
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General
3
Lebanon News
10:52
UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party
Lebanon News
10:52
UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party
4
Lebanon News
06:39
Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:39
Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages
5
Lebanon News
02:09
Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth
Lebanon News
02:09
Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth
6
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment
7
Lebanon News
11:29
Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports
Lebanon News
11:29
Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:27
Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More