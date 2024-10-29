Deadly attacks: Intense Israeli airstrikes devastate Baalbek-Hermel

2024-10-29 | 13:50
Deadly attacks: Intense Israeli airstrikes devastate Baalbek-Hermel

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a marked escalation of violence, the Baalbek-Hermel region has experienced unprecedented Israeli aggression over the past 24 hours.

Israeli aircraft unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on multiple villages, resulting in the highest number of casualties in a single day since the aerial campaign began on September 23.

Throughout the province, the airstrikes targeted populated areas as well as mountainous regions. 

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, a total of 67 people were killed and more than 120 injured across over 30 separate air raids.

Among the tragic stories emerging from the devastation is that of a young girl who survived a massacre in the al-Alaq neighborhood of western Baalbek, where she lost her entire family.
   
The situation in el Hafir neighborhood mirrors that of al-Alaq, with other villages also suffering casualties from the relentless bombings. Bodai has been one of the most heavily bombarded towns in recent weeks, reporting at least six people were killed during this latest wave of strikes.

With the intensification of attacks, the remaining residents of northern Bekaa face limited options for safety. 

Many have sought refuge in uninhabited areas, while others are considering fleeing the region altogether.

