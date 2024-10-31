Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31 | 14:09
High views
Israel targets Iran&#39;s air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran&#39;s regional influence and capabilities
2min
Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Following the recent military operation "Days of Repentance" against Iran, the Israeli military has made significant claims regarding its actions. 
  
In an internal conversation reported by Fox News, senior advisor to President Biden, Amos Hochstein, conveyed that "Iran is essentially exposed and no longer possesses any missile defense."

So, what exactly did Tel Aviv target in Tehran? 

The focus of Israel's strikes was reportedly on the S-300 air defense systems, renowned for their Soviet-era design. Tehran possesses the S-300PMU-2 variant, an advanced model acquired from Russia in 2016, which can target aerial threats from up to 200 kilometers. 

Israeli reports indicate that Tel Aviv successfully employed radar-evading missiles to engage these S-300 defenses.

In addition, Israeli aircraft launched long-range air-launched ballistic missiles from outside the detection range of Iranian air defenses, allowing the rockets a longer time to reach their targets before detection or interception.

The Israeli strikes were not limited to air defense systems; they also targeted radar systems used by Iran in its October 1 attack on Israel. 

According to Fox News, the Israeli warplanes destroyed crucial radar systems necessary for Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles.

The destruction of these defense systems poses a significant challenge to Iran's defensive capabilities, especially concerning the protection of nuclear sites and sensitive military facilities. This development increases the likelihood of repeated Israeli airstrikes, particularly if Iran remains unable to restore and enhance its defensive capabilities.

Moreover, Iran faces difficulties in defense and offense, so the situation is precarious. 

In addition to striking Iran's radar systems, the United States has deployed a THAAD air defense system within Israel, with U.S. officials, including Central Command Commander Eric Kurilla, engaging in discussions focused on the Iranian threat.

Israel has consistently stated that its military operations aim to weaken Iran's influence and capabilities in the region.

