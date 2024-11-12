News
Israel's multi-front war: New Israeli defense minister's statements cast doubt on Lebanon peace efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-12 | 13:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's multi-front war: New Israeli defense minister's statements cast doubt on Lebanon peace efforts
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Recent statements by Israel's new Defense Minister, Israel Katz, have thrown into question the potential for a swift resolution with Lebanon.
While some political officials claim that negotiations are progressing, Katz has warned that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah until its war objectives are fully met.
Meanwhile, other military and security officials have asserted that the Israeli army has largely achieved its goals in its ground operations in Lebanon, a point relayed by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to U.S. officials during recent talks in Washington.
An Israeli report revealed that the army had withdrawn all reserve units from Lebanon, with no substantial advances made on the ground in the last ten days, restricting operations to small raids without significant combat. This report has prompted concerns about the ongoing war's impact on Washington's diplomatic efforts to broker an agreement.
Despite these efforts, officials acknowledge that Israeli residents of border areas do not feel safe enough to return and concede that victory over Hezbollah is not imminent.
On another front, the Israeli army has acknowledged that fighting against Hamas in Gaza remains fierce. Following the death of five soldiers on Tuesday, Israeli casualties in Jabalia alone allegedly reached 24 soldiers in October.
As combat challenges persist on both the Lebanese and Gaza fronts, Katz raised the stakes against Iran, advocating for heightened vigilance across Israeli and U.S. air defense systems.
While Israel has avoided direct confrontation with Iran, its attempts to counter Hezbollah's drone infiltration remain largely ineffective, with recent drones penetrating Israeli airspace over Haifa and surrounding areas like Nesher.
Moreover, a building was reportedly struck directly, causing extensive property and infrastructure damage, while fires ignited by the ongoing attacks have stretched the resources of the Israeli Home Front Command.
