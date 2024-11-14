News
Critical week ahead in ceasefire talks: Lebanese Army readies for Southern deployment
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14 | 13:09
Critical week ahead in ceasefire talks: Lebanese Army readies for Southern deployment
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Sources from Ain el-Tineh indicate that the coming week will be decisive in reaching a potential ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. A key indicator of progress will be the anticipated visit of U.S. Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein to the region.
The sources revealed that discussions are still centered on Hochstein's proposal in recent talks in Beirut before he departed from Tel Aviv.
However, he has yet to return with any formal responses.
Lebanon had previously raised objections to certain proposal elements, particularly regarding the unrestricted freedom of action Israel seeks in responding to any violations of U.N. Resolution 1701.
According to sources, Lebanon's stance is focused on two critical demands without delving into specifics: a ceasefire and adherence to Resolution 1701.
Meanwhile, it is reported that Hochstein has not yet confirmed his visit, as U.S. and Israeli officials are still reviewing the terms for a ceasefire mechanism and the enforcement of Resolution 1701.
Observers have expressed concern that Lebanon could face two difficult choices: accepting Israeli conditions for a ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701 or risking a continuation of the war in a scenario likened to Gaza.
In parallel, reports suggest that the Lebanese Army has developed a four-phase plan to recruit, train, and deploy additional forces south of the Litani River as required by Resolution 1701.
Preparations are underway, with detailed plans for ground deployment now primarily finalized.
Sources emphasize that the army will only act under clear political directives to avoid ambiguities or disputes. The responsibility for negotiations lies solely with political authorities, not the military.
The army remains committed to executing its duties based on political decisions and following adequate international and regional support for operations on the ground.
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
1
Lebanon News
2
Lebanon News
3
Lebanon News
4
Lebanon News
5
Lebanon News
6
Lebanon News
7
Lebanon News
8
Lebanon News
