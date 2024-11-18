News
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18 | 12:59
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Beirut and its southern suburbs, Israel is pushing forward with efforts to finalize a ceasefire agreement through U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.
In the meantime, Israeli decision-makers have ramped up their military operations, employing JDAM smart bombs—known as "heavy hail"—which cause massive destruction.
The Israeli army has also expanded its ground incursion strategy, deploying artillery units into southern Lebanon. These units target areas up to six kilometers deep, with plans to push beyond eight kilometers into Lebanese territory.
The military escalation coincides with cautious optimism surrounding Hochstein's diplomatic efforts.
However, internal divisions within the Israeli government are complicating the process. While some cabinet ministers oppose a ceasefire, security and military officials have warned of significant risks in stalling the agreement.
A critical element of any ceasefire deal will be the American guarantees document, which outlines Israel's right to resume military operations in Lebanon if the agreement is breached.
Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently secured this document from Washington, garnering consensus across political factions, including opposition leader Benny Gantz, who has warned of turning Lebanon into "another West Bank."
A senior Israeli official voiced concerns over potential obstacles to the agreement, particularly regarding the supervisory committee tasked with enforcement and the participating nations.
Meanwhile, as Hochstein's arrival is awaited, Hezbollah has intensified its attacks, targeting northern Israeli towns, including Haifa and military bases, which remain central to its operations.
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
3
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
4
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
5
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
6
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
7
Lebanon News
02:57
Gantz says agreement with Lebanon must ensure Israel's freedom of action
Lebanon News
02:57
Gantz says agreement with Lebanon must ensure Israel's freedom of action
8
Lebanon News
17:15
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
17:15
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
