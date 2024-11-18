Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Beirut and its southern suburbs, Israel is pushing forward with efforts to finalize a ceasefire agreement through U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.



In the meantime, Israeli decision-makers have ramped up their military operations, employing JDAM smart bombs—known as "heavy hail"—which cause massive destruction.



The Israeli army has also expanded its ground incursion strategy, deploying artillery units into southern Lebanon. These units target areas up to six kilometers deep, with plans to push beyond eight kilometers into Lebanese territory.



The military escalation coincides with cautious optimism surrounding Hochstein's diplomatic efforts.



However, internal divisions within the Israeli government are complicating the process. While some cabinet ministers oppose a ceasefire, security and military officials have warned of significant risks in stalling the agreement.



A critical element of any ceasefire deal will be the American guarantees document, which outlines Israel's right to resume military operations in Lebanon if the agreement is breached.



Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently secured this document from Washington, garnering consensus across political factions, including opposition leader Benny Gantz, who has warned of turning Lebanon into "another West Bank."



A senior Israeli official voiced concerns over potential obstacles to the agreement, particularly regarding the supervisory committee tasked with enforcement and the participating nations.



Meanwhile, as Hochstein's arrival is awaited, Hezbollah has intensified its attacks, targeting northern Israeli towns, including Haifa and military bases, which remain central to its operations.