Cabinet debates terms of Lebanon ceasefire: Israel awaits Hochstein's arrival amid cautious optimism
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-19 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cabinet debates terms of Lebanon ceasefire: Israel awaits Hochstein's arrival amid cautious optimism
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli officials are cautiously optimistic as U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Tel Aviv following Beirut's agreement on the final draft of a proposed ceasefire deal.
Despite reassurances from U.S. officials that the negotiations are progressing, there remains a sense of apprehension, stemming in part from threats issued by Israeli ministers and concerns over potential delays related to the terms of Israel's freedom to act in the event of a ceasefire violation and the parties overseeing its implementation.
Critics suggest these delays aim to stall the signing until former U.S. President Donald Trump, favored by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assumes office again.
Despite the hesitation, some Israeli officials believe a swift resolution to the war with Lebanon aligns with their national interests.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials express confidence that the guarantees received from Washington regarding Israel's future freedom of action in Lebanon and the monitoring of the agreement's implementation will be upheld by the Trump administration.
Several proposals are being considered by the Israeli cabinet before a final decision on the ceasefire, including maintaining a buffer zone to avoid repeating the post-2006 Lebanon War scenario and rejecting the presence of UNIFIL forces on the border, with Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli citing their failure to enforce Resolution 1701.
Simultaneously, the Israeli military continues its ground operations in southern Lebanon, with near-daily reports of security incidents affecting its soldiers.
On Tuesday, the military confirmed injuries to 1,000 personnel since expanding its campaign but has withheld casualty figures.
The situation in Israel's cities remains tense. Monday's ballistic missile strike on Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, caused extensive damage, with some buildings declared unsafe.
Ongoing rocket fire in Haifa and northern regions has resulted in additional injuries, amplifying the urgency for a resolution.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Cabinet
Terms
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Israel
Amos Hochstein
Arrival
Cautious
Optimism
US
