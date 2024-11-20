Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20 | 13:05
High views
Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon
2min
Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli forces launched a new invasion late Tuesday night from a new axis toward the southern outskirts of the border town of Kfarchouba, marking an escalation in their military operations in South Lebanon. 
 
The Israeli army engaged in confrontations with Hezbollah fighters amid airstrikes and artillery fire targeting the town and surrounding areas, including Kfarhamam and the outskirts of Rachaya Al Foukhar.  
  
Kfarchouba is part of the Arqoub cluster of villages, including Kfarhamam, Rachaya Al Foukhar, Shebaa, Habbariyeh, and Fardis. 

Previously, Israel's Golan Brigade 210 had conducted 'limited operations' in the Kfarchouba and Shebaa hills near their positions without advancing toward the villages.  

This new incursion coincides with ongoing Israeli ground operations in the southern neighborhoods and eastern outskirts of Khiam. 
 
Israeli troops have reportedly advanced from Sardah in Khiam's eastern plains, attempting a northern maneuver near Ain Ebel El Saqi. These moves have also triggered confrontations with Hezbollah forces.  

In the western sector, clashes have persisted around Chamaa, a village where Israeli forces are attempting to establish a foothold in recent days. 

The Israeli military has also maintained activity south of Biyyadah and Chamaa, extending toward Naqoura and Hamoul, both of which were hit by Israeli shelling and airstrikes. 

The bombardment has also affected villages and towns north of Chamaa, including south of Tyre, such as Biyyadah and Tayr Harfa.   

Meanwhile, images of Israeli soldiers surfaced on social media, some of which were reportedly taken near Yarine and close to Aalma El Chaeb.  

However, the source of a widely circulated video showing an Israeli flag being raised in an unspecified location remains unverified.

