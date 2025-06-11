Treasury chief says 'possible' to rebalance US-China economic ties

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday it was possible to rebalance economic relations with China if Beijing proved a "reliable partner in trade negotiations" after two days of talks in London to cool tensions.



"If China will course-correct by upholding its end of the initial trade agreement we outlined in Geneva, and I believe after our talks in London they will, then the rebalancing of the world's two largest economies is possible," Bessent told lawmakers at the House Ways and Means Committee.



AFP