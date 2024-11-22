Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli officials remain tight-lipped following the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes in Gaza.



At the same time, discussions about a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon have noticeably quieted, with some officials hinting at positive outcomes from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein's recent talks.



Hochstein, now in Washington, continues negotiations with both Lebanon and Israel. Optimism is high for bridging the remaining gaps within two weeks, though some expect progress in mere days.



Reports from Israeli sources, citing U.S. officials, indicate that guarantees for the Israeli Air Force's freedom to operate in Lebanon in case of violations will remain in an annex document and not in the formal agreement.



On the monitoring front, Israel has requested clarification on mechanisms to address potential violations, particularly those involving arms transfers.



While anticipation of any announcement by Hochstein in Washington outlining the roadmap for this agreement mounts, Hezbollah continues launching drones and strikes into Israeli territory.



Meanwhile, in northern Israel, residents are preparing a petition opposing their return to towns deemed habitable, which will be submitted to the mini-security cabinet before it signs any agreement with Lebanon.



The petition demands a two-kilometer buffer zone inside Lebanese territory and prohibits rebuilding Lebanese villages near the border. Residents insist that safety for Israeli border towns must be guaranteed by denying such conditions to Lebanese villages.