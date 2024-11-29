News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Before the expiration of the 60-day deadline for Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanese border villages, the Israeli military continues its operations under the pretext of self-defense, as outlined in Clause 4 of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.
The military is striking any targets within its operational range, which has been marked on a warning map.
In Khiam, Israeli forces made their first incursion into the western neighborhoods, entering from the Al Jabana area at the western edge of the town.
Tanks were deployed, and dirt barriers were set up. Before this operation, Israeli forces opened fire on Lebanese civilians attending a funeral at the Khiam cemetery.
In Kfarkela, the military continued its operations, cutting down olive trees to clear a path for its vehicles and demolishing a football field.
In Bint Jbeil, two people were shot near the Salah Ghandour Hospital.
The Israeli military also targeted the vicinity of Serail during an operation involving Lebanese Internal Security Forces and conducted a large-scale search operation between Maroun El-Ras and Yaroun.
As a result, the ceasefire does not guarantee the return of displaced persons to their villages as long as the Israeli occupation remains.
These areas will only be considered safe for return once the Lebanese army re-deploys along the border.
The Lebanese army has already returned to some positions in the central and western sectors, where Israeli forces are not present.
The redeployment along the border will occur under the supervision of a committee consisting of representatives from the Lebanese army, UNIFIL, and the French side, headed by an American general.
The American general held his first meeting with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun on Friday.
They did not discuss the plan's details and are awaiting the arrival of the French representatives to unify coordination.
Part of the committee's role will be to mediate between the Lebanese and Israeli sides, notifying the Lebanese army of the points from which Israel will withdraw so that it can redeploy by the terms of the ceasefire agreement during the 60 days.
According to LBCI, the redeployment will occur in phases, beginning in the western sector, moving to the central sector, and ultimately reaching the eastern sector by the end of the operation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Army
Ceasefire
Withdrawal
Lebanon
Deployment
Next
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
0
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05
Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05
Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
08:05
LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:05
LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
2
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
3
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
4
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
6
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
11:30
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:30
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More