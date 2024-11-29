60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Before the expiration of the 60-day deadline for Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanese border villages, the Israeli military continues its operations under the pretext of self-defense, as outlined in Clause 4 of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.



The military is striking any targets within its operational range, which has been marked on a warning map.



In Khiam, Israeli forces made their first incursion into the western neighborhoods, entering from the Al Jabana area at the western edge of the town.



Tanks were deployed, and dirt barriers were set up. Before this operation, Israeli forces opened fire on Lebanese civilians attending a funeral at the Khiam cemetery.



In Kfarkela, the military continued its operations, cutting down olive trees to clear a path for its vehicles and demolishing a football field.



In Bint Jbeil, two people were shot near the Salah Ghandour Hospital.



The Israeli military also targeted the vicinity of Serail during an operation involving Lebanese Internal Security Forces and conducted a large-scale search operation between Maroun El-Ras and Yaroun.



As a result, the ceasefire does not guarantee the return of displaced persons to their villages as long as the Israeli occupation remains.



These areas will only be considered safe for return once the Lebanese army re-deploys along the border.



The Lebanese army has already returned to some positions in the central and western sectors, where Israeli forces are not present.



The redeployment along the border will occur under the supervision of a committee consisting of representatives from the Lebanese army, UNIFIL, and the French side, headed by an American general.



The American general held his first meeting with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun on Friday.



They did not discuss the plan's details and are awaiting the arrival of the French representatives to unify coordination.



Part of the committee's role will be to mediate between the Lebanese and Israeli sides, notifying the Lebanese army of the points from which Israel will withdraw so that it can redeploy by the terms of the ceasefire agreement during the 60 days.



According to LBCI, the redeployment will occur in phases, beginning in the western sector, moving to the central sector, and ultimately reaching the eastern sector by the end of the operation.