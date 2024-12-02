Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts

2024-12-02 | 13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

As the monitoring committee works to implement the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, with the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces deployed in southern Lebanon, Tel Aviv continues what it calls efforts to counter Hezbollah members and prevent violations of the ceasefire.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen reaffirmed this position in response to U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who urged Israel to halt its violations, including the operation of drones in Lebanese airspace. Cohen emphasized that Israel would maintain a decisive response to any threats along its borders while keeping its northern region on high alert.  
 
On the northern front with Syria, particularly in Al Qunaitra, Israel has bolstered its forces to prevent possible infiltration attempts amid escalating concerns over developments in the region. 

Reports suggest that Iran and Russia may swiftly mobilize forces to counter armed groups and defend the Syrian regime, with indications of fighters from Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and other allied groups from Iran and Iraq being moved into Syria.  

Meanwhile, Gaza has reemerged as a focal point in Israel's political and regional agenda, with renewed optimism surrounding prisoner exchange negotiations. Israeli officials view the current conditions as conducive to progress, given what they perceive as Hamas' isolation following the recent agreement with Lebanon.  

Like Lebanon, Israel's goal in Gaza appears to be a cessation of hostilities rather than a lasting peace. 

Negotiations are reportedly centered on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from either the Philadelphi Corridor or Netzarim. The planned military retreat is expected to unfold gradually, in sync with the execution of the prisoner exchange, with hopes to finalize the agreement before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

