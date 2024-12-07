Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In the border region of the Golan Heights, Israel has breached the frontier into restricted Syrian territories it had not entered since the 1975 Agreement on Disengagement.



Prioritizing its security, Israel is implementing a plan to establish a buffer zone within Syrian territory, including constructing barriers and trenches along the "ceasefire line."



Field observations indicate that the Israeli army has expanded its deployment along significant stretches of the border, using bulldozers and equipment to conduct excavation work inside Syrian territory beyond the barbed-wire fence separating the two countries.



These activities, concentrated in the ceasefire zone, aim to complete the buffer zone. Meanwhile, in the Golan Heights, medical unit buses have been seen, and explosions were reportedly heard from Quneitra and Alonei Habashan.



From Mount Hermon to Tiberias in the south, the Israeli army has reinforced its troop presence along the border.



An army spokesperson further stated that all necessary precautions have been taken to prevent movements from the Syrian side that could threaten Israel's security.



Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the army to maintain a high level of readiness and continue monitoring developments around the clock.



Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been holding consultations with security officials and select ministers. He is also scheduled to convene a security cabinet meeting on Monday to address developments in Syria.



An Israeli security official stressed that Israel is intensifying its strikes on targets in Syria to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons to the country and Hezbollah.



Additionally, according to the official, Israel is prepared to assist Kurds and Druze, who seek help, while the army is taking measures to prevent the infiltration of militants or civilians fleeing the battles into Israeli territory.