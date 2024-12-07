Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In the border region of the Golan Heights, Israel has breached the frontier into restricted Syrian territories it had not entered since the 1975 Agreement on Disengagement. 

Prioritizing its security, Israel is implementing a plan to establish a buffer zone within Syrian territory, including constructing barriers and trenches along the "ceasefire line."

Field observations indicate that the Israeli army has expanded its deployment along significant stretches of the border, using bulldozers and equipment to conduct excavation work inside Syrian territory beyond the barbed-wire fence separating the two countries. 

These activities, concentrated in the ceasefire zone, aim to complete the buffer zone. Meanwhile, in the Golan Heights, medical unit buses have been seen, and explosions were reportedly heard from Quneitra and Alonei Habashan.

From Mount Hermon to Tiberias in the south, the Israeli army has reinforced its troop presence along the border. 

An army spokesperson further stated that all necessary precautions have been taken to prevent movements from the Syrian side that could threaten Israel's security.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the army to maintain a high level of readiness and continue monitoring developments around the clock.

Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been holding consultations with security officials and select ministers. He is also scheduled to convene a security cabinet meeting on Monday to address developments in Syria.

An Israeli security official stressed that Israel is intensifying its strikes on targets in Syria to prevent the transfer of Iranian weapons to the country and Hezbollah. 

Additionally, according to the official, Israel is prepared to assist Kurds and Druze, who seek help, while the army is taking measures to prevent the infiltration of militants or civilians fleeing the battles into Israeli territory.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

Golan Heights

Israel Katz

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-11

Israeli army: UAV from Syria lands in open area in Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Israel's army claims armed attack on UN post in Syria's Hader area

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

Syrian opposition forces say they took control of Quneitra near Israel's border: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06

Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06

Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Turkey's President says he hopes Syria 'finds peace'

LBCI
World News
02:28

Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

Israel's army claims armed attack on UN post in Syria's Hader area

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
World News
07:17

US urged to bolster Lebanese army as Syria crisis 'hampers' Hezbollah, says US envoy Hochstein

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Syria presidency denies reports Assad has left Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syria's interior minister reports 'very strong' security cordon around Damascus: State TV

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More