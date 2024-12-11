Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As families of hostages protest and mediators pressure both Hamas and Israel to make concessions for a potential prisoner exchange deal, tensions have escalated.



Meanwhile, Hamas fired four rockets toward southern Israel, describing the action as retaliation for what it claims is Tel Aviv’s acknowledgment of its diminished military power and its susceptibility to deal-related pressures.



Key issues in the talks include the potential Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor. However, Israel's officials have denied receiving a list of 30 prisoners reportedly held by Hamas.



Optimism remains low for an imminent deal as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition reject calls to end the war in Gaza.



They have also dismissed proposals for a partial resolution that would prioritize the release of women, elderly men, and patients in the first phase—a move opposed by the families of Israeli captives.



U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected in Israel on Thursday to discuss the hostage issue and broader regional security concerns.



Ahead of his visit, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar held a six-hour emergency security meeting in Cairo.



The session addressed arrangements for the deal, including Israeli military operations in Gaza, the Philadelphi Corridor, the Netzarim Corridor, and preparations for a potential ceasefire within 60 days. However, no breakthroughs were reported, as Israel continues to reject a withdrawal of its forces or an end to the war.



While the hostage deal dominates discussions in Washington and Tel Aviv, the Syrian front remains a critical focus in regional security developments. Israel has intensified aerial and naval attacks, asserting that the Syrian army will need years to rebuild.



Simultaneously, Israeli ground forces have expanded their incursions into the Golan Heights. These actions come as Tel Aviv awaits clarity on Syria's internal political future and its potential relations with Israel amid ongoing discreet communication between the two sides.