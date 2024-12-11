News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As families of hostages protest and mediators pressure both Hamas and Israel to make concessions for a potential prisoner exchange deal, tensions have escalated.
Meanwhile, Hamas fired four rockets toward southern Israel, describing the action as retaliation for what it claims is Tel Aviv’s acknowledgment of its diminished military power and its susceptibility to deal-related pressures.
Key issues in the talks include the potential Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor. However, Israel's officials have denied receiving a list of 30 prisoners reportedly held by Hamas.
Optimism remains low for an imminent deal as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition reject calls to end the war in Gaza.
They have also dismissed proposals for a partial resolution that would prioritize the release of women, elderly men, and patients in the first phase—a move opposed by the families of Israeli captives.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected in Israel on Thursday to discuss the hostage issue and broader regional security concerns.
Ahead of his visit, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar held a six-hour emergency security meeting in Cairo.
The session addressed arrangements for the deal, including Israeli military operations in Gaza, the Philadelphi Corridor, the Netzarim Corridor, and preparations for a potential ceasefire within 60 days. However, no breakthroughs were reported, as Israel continues to reject a withdrawal of its forces or an end to the war.
While the hostage deal dominates discussions in Washington and Tel Aviv, the Syrian front remains a critical focus in regional security developments. Israel has intensified aerial and naval attacks, asserting that the Syrian army will need years to rebuild.
Simultaneously, Israeli ground forces have expanded their incursions into the Golan Heights. These actions come as Tel Aviv awaits clarity on Syria's internal political future and its potential relations with Israel amid ongoing discreet communication between the two sides.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Syria
Israel
Hamas
Hostage
Gaza
Tel Aviv
Benjamin Netanyahu
Jake Sullivan
Herzi Halevi
Ronen Bar
Next
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
'New Middle East' or ongoing conflict? Israel’s actions reshape Syria's dynamics
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10
'New Middle East' or ongoing conflict? Israel’s actions reshape Syria's dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10
'New Middle East' or ongoing conflict? Israel’s actions reshape Syria's dynamics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10
In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10
In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27
Israel appeals against ICC warrant for Netanyahu: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27
Israel appeals against ICC warrant for Netanyahu: PM office
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Egyptian aid plane arrives at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Egyptian aid plane arrives at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
2
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
5
Lebanon News
04:18
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
Lebanon News
04:18
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
6
World News
00:42
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
World News
00:42
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More