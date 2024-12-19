News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-19 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh expressed reluctance to withdraw from Lebanon's presidential race without clarity on who the next president will be and the basis for such a decision.
While Frangieh has a strong relationship with the frontrunner, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, he insists that any decision to step aside rests solely with him.
Sources close to Frangieh revealed that his Wednesday evening announcement reaffirming his candidacy was, in part, a message to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Frangieh emphasized that his presidential bid remains his decision, particularly after receiving 51 votes in the June election session, supported by multiple parliamentary blocs, including Hezbollah.
Notably, Hezbollah has not indicated any shift away from backing Frangieh.
Attempts by Amal Movement officials, MP Ali Hassan Khalil and Ahmad Baalbaki, to convince Frangieh to endorse alternative candidates reportedly failed.
Even a request for the political advisor of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hussein Khalil to intervene was declined, with Khalil stating he had already urged Frangieh to step aside twice in Lebanon's presidential history—for Emile Lahoud and Michel Aoun—and would not do so again.
While Speaker Berri's sources refrained from commenting on Frangieh's remarks, they noted that his candidacy remains suspended.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Gathering bloc has thrown its support behind General Joseph Aoun. According to bloc sources, the decision was based on several factors.
The first point was to create momentum for finalizing candidate nominations ahead of the January 9 parliamentary session.
The second factor was that General Aoun was seen as having strong Christian political and popular support.
As for the third, Aoun is endorsed by the United States and Saudi Arabia, with no opposition from France or Qatar. Additional support from nations like Jordan and Turkey positions him as a candidate capable of securing critical political and economic aid for Lebanon.
When asked about Amal's stance on endorsing Aoun, sources stated that the Development and Liberation bloc would decide collectively and issue an official statement in due course.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Elections
Sleiman Frangieh
Presidential
Bid
Army
Commander
Joseph Aoun
Next
From normalization with Assad to engagement with Al Sharaa: A new diplomatic chapter in Syria
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
MP Abdel Massih: Candidacy of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun remains viable, similar to that of Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
MP Abdel Massih: Candidacy of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun remains viable, similar to that of Jihad Azour
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanese Army Commander, Amos Hochstein meet to review Lebanon’s general situation
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanese Army Commander, Amos Hochstein meet to review Lebanon’s general situation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From normalization with Assad to engagement with Al Sharaa: A new diplomatic chapter in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From normalization with Assad to engagement with Al Sharaa: A new diplomatic chapter in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18
Israeli settlers breach Blue Line, set up tents in Lebanon as country records 400 ceasefire violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18
As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18
As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Israeli Channel 14: Israeli forces deploy artillery batteries in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Israeli Channel 14: Israeli forces deploy artillery batteries in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Iranian president heads to Qatar on planned visit
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Iranian president heads to Qatar on planned visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
3
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
6
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
7
Lebanon News
08:44
Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples
Lebanon News
08:44
Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From normalization with Assad to engagement with Al Sharaa: A new diplomatic chapter in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From normalization with Assad to engagement with Al Sharaa: A new diplomatic chapter in Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More