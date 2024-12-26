Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

2024-12-26 | 13:00
Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return
3min
Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Approximately 11,000 Lebanese citizens remain stranded in Iraq, with no clear timeline or mechanism for their return. 

These individuals are part of around 40,000 Lebanese who fled during the war, either directly to Iraq or via Syria. 

They were initially received by Iraq's religious sanctuaries, which provided them with housing and monthly stipends. 

The Iraqi government had committed to repatriating them free of charge through Iraqi Airlines once the conflict ended.

Observers note that these individuals, primarily civilians, found refuge in Iraq's religious sanctuaries, which offered them safety and dignity amidst the economic challenges in Lebanon and the hardships of living in shelters.

When a ceasefire was implemented in Lebanon, some refugees began returning via land and air. However, this process lasted only three days due to escalating conditions in Syria. 

Israeli airstrikes disrupted Syrian airspace, which Iraqi flights relied on to reach Beirut, while land routes became unsafe due to military operations in Syria before the regime's collapse.

According to Iraqi sources, the new Syrian authorities imposed two conditions for granting Iraq access to its airspace: formal recognition of the Syrian government and payment for airspace usage. 

While Iraq deferred recognition, citing the need for regional consensus, it agreed to pay $600,000 in fees.

Meanwhile, many Lebanese refugees, who left under dire financial circumstances, could not afford tickets on Middle East Airlines (MEA), despite reduced fares following the airline’s increased flight frequency.

Local sources indicate that the issue is likely to see progress in the coming days. 

Iraqi Airlines has begun rescheduling flights, pending final arrangements, including those with insurance companies. 

If Iraqi Airlines cannot accommodate all returnees, MEA is expected to implement a mechanism for repatriation early in the new year.

A significant challenge lies in the refugees’ private vehicles, which they used to cross borders.

 Procedures at the Syrian-Iraqi border remain unclear. Additionally, most of the displaced belong to a specific sect, making them hesitant to return by land due to the volatile situation in Syria.

One proposed solution, coordinated with Lebanon’s embassy in Baghdad, involves shipping vehicles by sea. However, no formal decision has been made regarding this option.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Citizens

Airlines

Iraq

War

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
